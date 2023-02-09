Calorie restriction may slow pace of ageing in healthy adults, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calorie restriction may slow pace of ageing in healthy adults, study suggests

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 4:02 pm
According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3% (Alamy/PA)
Restricting the amount of calories consumed might slow down ageing in humans, research suggests.

According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3%, which represents a 10% to 15% reduction in the risk of death.

This effect is similar to that of giving up smoking, the researchers say.

Senior author Daniel Belsky, associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and a scientist with Columbia’s Butler Ageing Centre, said: “In worms, flies, and mice, calorie restriction can slow biological processes of ageing and extend healthy lifespan.

“Our study aimed to test if calorie restriction also slows biological ageing in humans.”

In a first-of-its-kind trial, an international team of researchers led by the Butler Columbia Ageing Centre at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found that calorie restriction can slow the pace of ageing in healthy adults.

The trial involved 220 healthy men and women at three sites in the US on either a 25% calorie-restricted or normal diet for two years.

At baseline, people were typically eating just over 2,000 calories per day.

CALERIE, the name of the study, is an acronym for: comprehensive assessment of long-term effects of reducing intake of energy.

To measure biological ageing, researchers analysed blood samples collected at the start of the trial and after 12 and 24 months of follow-up.

Prof Belsky said: “Humans live a long time, so it isn’t practical to follow them until we see differences in ageing-related disease or survival.

“Instead, we rely on biomarkers developed to measure the pace and progress of biological ageing over the duration of the study.”

The team analysed chemical tags on the DNA that regulate the expression of genes and are known to change with ageing.

Calen Ryan, co-lead author of the study, said: “Our study found evidence that calorie restriction slowed the pace of ageing in humans.

“But calorie restriction is probably not for everyone. Our findings are important because they provide evidence from a randomised trial that slowing human ageing may be possible.

“They also give us a sense of the kinds of effects we might look for in trials of interventions that could appeal to more people, like intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating.”

The findings are published in the Nature Ageing journal.

