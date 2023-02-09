Killer gunman Jake Davison should not have had shotgun licence, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Killer gunman Jake Davison should not have had shotgun licence, inquest told

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 5:10 pm
Tributes left in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth where Jake Davison went on the rampage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tributes left in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth where Jake Davison went on the rampage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Violent gunman Jake Davison who went on to kill five people should never have been granted a firearms certificate because of a flawed process in assessing his application, an inquest has heard.

Firearms licensing expert Adrian Davis said in his opinion there were far too many gaps in the 22-year-old’s original application that, had he been reviewing it, he would have wanted further information before granting the certificate.

Mr Davis, a superintendent with Warwickshire Police and firearms licensing co-ordinator on the National Police Chiefs Council, said the assessment by the Devon and Cornwall force lacked exploration of his autism and previous outbursts of violence.

He told the inquest the firearms licensing unit when assessing Davison’s application in 2017 had not considered the domestic bust-up with his father in 2015 and a suspicion he had assaulted someone outside a Tesco store in 2016.

The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

“There were gaps in the information. I don’t think his conditions had been fully explored,” he said.

“There was no exploration of other incidents. There was no exploration of domestic violence incidents.

“If I was asked, would I or wouldn’t I? I couldn’t say yes, when I didn’t have enough information.”

Mr Davis was asked whether he would have rejected Davison’s application if he had had a full picture of his history of violence.

“Yes, because it is not sufficiently in the past as a trend of behaviours,” he replied.

The inquest heard there were failings within the firearms licensing unit with high risk decisions being downgraded, those decisions not being passed to managers for reviewing, and dip sampling not taking place.

Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)
Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)

Mr Davis said it was right to seize Davison’s pump action shotgun and certificate after he assaulted two teenagers in a park in September 2020 but said they should not have been returned later.

Weeks after the weapon was given back in July 2021, Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51; three-year-old Sophie Martyn; her father, Lee, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and Kate Shepherd, 66; in Keyham, Plymouth.

Nick Stanage, representing Davison’s elder brother and sister, Josh and Zoe, asked: “If this life-threatening system operating for years in the Devon and Cornwall force was operating in your police force, you would be appalled?”

Mr Davis replied: “Those are not my words. I would do something about it. The point has been made that the processes were not sufficient to apply the threshold of suitability.

“In Warwickshire, there would be change.”

He was asked whether if this had happened on his watch in Warwickshire would he resign and he said he would wish to oversee change.

Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Mr Stanage asked: “Would you expect your force to give a private apology to the victims of life-threatening systems?”

Mr Davis replied: “Yes.”

The barrister asked Mr Davis whether he thought there should have been a public apology.

Senior Coroner Ian Arrow interjected to say Mr Davis did not have to answer that question following an objection from the barrister representing Devon and Cornwall Police.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of Davison’s victims, suggested that deficiencies within the firearms licensing unit were a “system failure” rather than on individual members of staff.

Mr Davis replied: “The only case I have looked at in Devon and Cornwall is this one. It is a large licensing team.

“I am not going to make rash statements about how they operated.”

The witness agreed one of the consequence of failings in a firearms licensing regime would put people’s lives at risk.

Mr Adamson said that for years after the 1996 Dunblane massacre there was still not an accredited training programme for firearms inquiry officers.

“There was no evidence of a structured training programme setting out the Home Office guidance, definition of high risk or how the risk matrix is applied?” he asked.

Mr Davis replied: “Not in Devon and Cornwall.”

Mr Adamson also suggested that if those mentoring members of staff did not understand the Home Office guidance or how to apply the risk matrix, then they would be passing on bad practice.

“If the mentor is not suitably skilled, there is a risk,” Mr Davis replied.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Police have cordoned of an area in Tillydrone. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave officers and residents in the north and north-east recognised in Chief Constable's Bravery…
Stefan Sivers. Image: Facebook
Man cornered woman in street then beat her so much he injured his hand
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Rose appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out
Tributes left in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth where Jake Davison went on the rampage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
QHSE Aberdeen directors Dave Rusling and Angela Scott.
Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…
A Skye councillor says more should be done to protect the island's beauty spots like the Old Man of Storr, pictured, from damage caused by over-tourism. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock
Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots?
Wine and dine is out this year, let sparks fly at these stunning spots. Image by Shutterstock.
12 of the best romantic Valentine's Day spots across the north and north-east
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented