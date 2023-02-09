Woman who says she took Harry’s virginity felt ‘disbelief’ it featured in book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman who says she took Harry’s virginity felt ‘disbelief’ it featured in book

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 8:02 pm
A person holds a copy of the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare, at Waterstones Piccadilly, London (James Manning/PA)
A person holds a copy of the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare, at Waterstones Piccadilly, London (James Manning/PA)

A woman who claims she is the person the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to has said she felt “disbelief he went into so much detail” about it in his book.

Sasha Walpole claims Harry was describing her in his memoir Spare when he recounted how he first had sex in a field behind a busy pub with an older woman.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored broadcast on TalkTV on Thursday, she discussed their alleged encounter and said she wanted to “hide” when the book came out.

Ms Walpole, 40, now a digger driver, said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind week, and hopefully it’s a means to an end and I can get back, and back to normality, go back to work, drive my digger – hide back under my rock.”

She said: “I didn’t think it would hit the headlines like it did.

“At first I was a bit like, ‘no, just hide, it will be fine, it will go away like it has done in the past’.

“Suddenly you realise that it’s getting closer, your world is getting smaller.

“A lot more people are talking about it.

“Friends from back home are getting questioned, accused.

“I was just like, do you know what, the only way to stop it is just come forward and say it’s me.

“And then hopefully, the sooner it’s come out it will go and I can carry on with my little life.”

Ms Walpole told the broadcaster she was left in “disbelief he went into so much detail because then it’s obvious who it was”, adding: “Suddenly I was like, oh no, everyone is going to know and then the next day all the messages started.”

The Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby during Harry: The Interview
The Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby during Harry: The Interview (Jane Barlow/PA)

On her privacy, she added: “If you want to live a private life and you want to get out of the limelight and leave the royal family, or whether to live your life as you want to live it, to then sell a book and go on Netflix is kind of going against what you’re saying you want.”

In the book, Harry described the event of losing his virginity as an “inglorious episode”.

He recounted how one of the royal family’s bodyguards, Marko, paid him a visit at the end of 2001 when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor, aged 16 or 17, and told the prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry wrote: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity.

“Inglorious episode, with an older woman.

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.

“Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.

“Obviously, someone had seen us.”

Responding to this, Ms Walpole added: “The thing wrong about it was we were two friends and it should never have happened.

“We crossed the line, it was never intentional, there was nothing before, nothing after.

“There is nothing glorious about being drunk and then copping off with one of your mates in a field.”

On what Harry was like then, she added: “He was lovely, you know, fun, sparky, he was just one of the boys.”

On the night of the alleged encounter, Ms Walpole said they drank shots of Baileys and whisky and sambuca before going outside for a cigarette.

She said: “He made the move.

“Yeah, I don’t even really know why or what happened.

“We were just having a cigarette and before you know it it was all happening.

“He started kissing me and then before you know it, it was all going on.”

