MPs demand review of school after girl suffers ‘racially aggravated assault’

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 10:38 pm
Police are investigating the assault (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are investigating the assault (Joe Giddens/PA)

MPs have demanded a school is investigated after a black girl was attacked in an allegedly racially aggravated assault.

Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled, while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH), including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and two 11-year-old girls.

The 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offence.

The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications while a sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is yet to hand herself in.

On Thursday, MPs demanded an investigation amid an online backlash over the response of staff during the incident.

A letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, shared by Labour MP for Lewisham East Janet Daby, read: “The school’s response must also be evaluated immediately.

“Reports circulating online and on social media indicate that a number of people, including staff from the school, watched on without acting and failed to disperse onlookers during the incident.

“This bystander apathy follows reports that the school failed to take action against the racist abuse of the victim in the days leading up to the incident.

“If accurate, this inadequate response is cause for considerable concern for the safeguarding of students, in particular black, Asian and ethnic minority students, at the school.

“This would merit urgent scrutiny and we encourage you to liaise with the Education Secretary in relation to this.”

The MPs also spoke of their “paramount concern” for the victims’ physical and emotional welfare after the video was shared.

Thomas Knyvett said in a statement: “The police were called, and they have made a number of arrests in connection with this incident, and their investigation is ongoing. Uppermost in our thoughts has been the welfare and care of the victim.

“The Howard Partnership Trust, of which Thomas Knyvett College is a part, is aware this incident has caused tension among the wider community.

“We are taking this situation extremely seriously and are working with all agencies involved. We need to ask for calm and patience while vital work is undertaken to establish the facts.”

A protest was held outside the school on Wednesday.

Rapper Dave was among those who criticised the school after viewing the incident, tweeting: “Don’t make this weird @ThomasKnyvett cause we will wait outside of your college grounds till every member of staff in this video is sacked.

“Do the right thing before we force you to.”

Surrey Police said more than 50 officers and staff have been involved with both the investigation and engagement with the local community.

Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott said: “We know this will be concerning and upsetting for the victims, their friends and family, and for the wider community who are understandably shocked and outraged at the violence in this video.

“I want to make clear that the suspects being bailed does not mean justice won’t be pursued further or achieved.

“Officers and staff working on this case have found the footage as distressing as the public have. I can assure you the speed and vigour with which we are working to build this investigation has not wavered. We will be issuing updates as and when we can.”

All those arrested have been released on conditional bail until a date in March.

