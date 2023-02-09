SpaceX moves closer to sending giant Starship into orbit after engines test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

SpaceX moves closer to sending giant Starship into orbit after engines test

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 11:24 pm
A Starship first-stage booster undergoes an engine-firing test at the launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)
A Starship first-stage booster undergoes an engine-firing test at the launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX has moved a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit after completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad.

Thirty-one of the 33 first-stage booster engines ignited simultaneously for about 10 seconds in south Texas.

The team turned off one engine before sending the firing command and another engine shut down — “but still enough engines to reach orbit!”, tweeted SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

He estimates Starship’s first orbital test flight could occur as soon as March if the test analyses and remaining preparations go well.

The booster remained anchored to the pad as planned during the test. There were no signs of major damage to the launch tower.

Nasa is counting on Starship to ferry astronauts to the surface of the moon in a few years, linking up with its Orion capsule in lunar orbit. Further down the road, Mr Musk wants to use the mammoth Starships to send large numbers of people to Mars.

Only the first-stage Super Heavy booster, standing 230ft (69m) tall, was used for Thursday’s test.

The futuristic second stage — the part that will actually land on the moon and Mars — was in the hangar being prepared for flight.

Altogether, Starship towers 394ft (120m), making it the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. It is capable of generating 17 million pounds of lift-off thrust, almost double that of Nasa’s moon rocket that sent an empty capsule to the moon and back late last year.

SpaceX fired up to 14 Starship engines last autumn and completed a fuelling test at the pad last month.

Flocks of birds scattered as Starship’s engines came alive and sent thick dark plumes of smoke across the launch complex, dubbed Starbase.

It is located at the southernmost tip of Texas near the village of Boca Chica, close to the Mexican border.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain
Any rash eyebrow-related decisions may well be lasting ones - whether you want them to be or not (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: What's the appeal of over-the-top plastic surgery?
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland out of North Caledonian League contention - but targeting cup success
Jump in the number of deliberate fires started in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Deliberate fire-raising incidents increase in Elgin
Marek Rosiak. Image: Facebook
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with indecent images of children
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick

Editor's Picks

Most Commented