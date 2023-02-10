English Heritage sees record visitor numbers at various sites in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

English Heritage sees record visitor numbers at various sites in 2022

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 12:04 am
English Heritage prepare the Great Tower at Dover Castle for opening at half term in February (Jim Holden/English Heritage)
English Heritage prepare the Great Tower at Dover Castle for opening at half term in February (Jim Holden/English Heritage)

Several English Heritage sites saw a record numbers of visitors in 2022, the charity has said.

Tintagel Castle in Cornwall and Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire were among the 10 sites to see their highest visitor numbers last year.

Following the end of Covid restrictions, 2022 also saw the charity hit a total membership of almost 1.2 million – its highest level.

Conservators busy preparing for reopening at Eltham Palace in London - for full press release contact English Heritage Press Office Picture by Jim Holden
Conservators work at Eltham Palace in London (Jim Holden/English Heritage/PA)

Despite record numbers at some locations, the total number of visits across all English Heritage sites sat at 5.3 million for 2022, failing to break the 2017 record of 6.5 million.

Linked to the legend of King Arthur, Tintagel visitors were up 5% compared to 2021 while Whitby Abbey, inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, saw a 25% increase in patrons compared to 2021.

The site of Tintagel, which has been inhabited since the late Roman period, entered popular mythology when 12th century chronicler Geoffrey of Monmouth claimed the mythical leader was conceived there.

Richard, Earl of Cornwall is thought to have been inspired by this account in the history of the kings of Britain, Historia Regum Britanniae, to start building a castle there in the 1230s.

Meanwhile, last year marked the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

In the 1897 book, the abbey is the location where the count is believed to have come ashore and it is referenced in the journal of female protagonist Mina Harker.

Photographs by Emily Whitfield-Wicks Getting ready for the new season. St.Mawes Castle. English Heritage. L-R Wendy Richardson (Collections Conservator for the West) and Matty Cambridge (Asst Curator).
St Mawes Castle’s guns are cleaned (Emily Whitfield-Wick/PA)

Visitors also headed to Corbridge Roman Town, former supply base for the army, to mark Hadrian’s Wall’s 1,900th anniversary, which saw visitors increase by 4% compared to 2021.

Kate Mavor, chief executive of English Heritage, said: “Last year was a year of recovery for English Heritage, with domestic tourism once again picking up to pre-pandemic levels and, in many cases, exceeding it.

“Many of our most recognisable attractions enjoyed their best-ever years in 2022, which is a clear indication that homegrown tourism is flourishing once again in areas such as Cornwall and Yorkshire.”

“However, it is notable that many of our smaller sites, situated away from traditional tourist destinations, have also reported record years.”

Yarmouth Castle on the Isle of Wight and Okehampton Castle in Devon reported their best years in 2022, up 28% and 14% in terms of visitors, respectively, on 2021.

Completing the 10 sites with record numbers were Marble Hill, Clifford’s Tower, Boscobel, Mount Grace Priory and Wrest Park.

English Heritage prepare for opening at half term in February. Furniture getting a refresh in the Great Tower at Dover Castle - contact the Press Office for full press release. Picture by Jim Holden/English Heritage
English Heritage staff prepare for half-term opening in the Great Tower at Dover Castle (Jim Holden/English Heritage/PA)

Meanwhile, other sites at Kenilworth, Richmond, Portland and Pickering enjoyed their best visitor numbers in a decade.

In 2023, English Heritage said a new museum off the coast of England at Lindisfarne Priory will open in mid-February.

It will feature recent excavations on Holy Island and a monument dedicated to St Cuthbert.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination
Aquaculture in Shetland. Shetland. Image: UHI Shetland
North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Billy Dodds hails scoring impact of in-form Caley Thistle frontman Billy Mckay
Harry Crossan at Spectra.
Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen's Spectra
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
'Keep the faith': Wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney offers words of comfort…
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
'I was absolutely terrified': Fraserburgh's newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland's…
A835 fire
One arrested after police called to disturbance in Torry pub
Britain's Neah Evans celebrates after winning the Women's Points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France.
Cycling: Cuminestown's Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships

Editor's Picks

Most Commented