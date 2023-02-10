Holidaymakers hit by 72% hike in car hire prices for Easter breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Holidaymakers hit by 72% hike in car hire prices for Easter breaks

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 12:05 am
UK holidaymakers hiring a car for Easter breaks in popular overseas destinations are being hit by an average price hike of 72% compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research (MBI/Alamy/PA)
UK holidaymakers hiring a car for Easter breaks in popular overseas destinations are being hit by an average price hike of 72% compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research (MBI/Alamy/PA)

UK holidaymakers hiring a car for Easter breaks in popular overseas destinations are being hit by an average price hike of 72% compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

Consumer group Which? said the typical cost of a seven-day rental is more than £100 above 2019 levels in seven out of nine holiday hotspots analysed.

The US has seen the largest price rise, up £239 to £537.

Other locations where holidaymakers hiring cars for a week are being hit in the pocket include Spain’s Balearic Islands (up £134 to £310), Cyprus (up £131 to £248) and Italy (up £119 to £362).

The figures are based on data supplied by car hire broker Zest Car Rental for more than 5,000 rentals.

The cost of car hire soared last year as companies struggled to cope with the rise in demand, after selling off many vehicles at the height of the pandemic.

Rates remain high as supply difficulties mean car hire businesses have struggled to restock fleets.

Companies are also facing increased staffing and insurance costs, while the cars themselves are also becoming more expensive.

This comes as demand continues to rise, with Zest Car Rental figures showing advance bookings for this year are more than double the level at the same point in 2022.

Which? Travel deputy editor Jo Rhodes said: “High demand combined with a shortage of rental vehicles means prices across Europe and the US are still incredibly high compared with before the pandemic.

“Shop around and book in advance to lock in the most competitive rates, especially during peak periods.

“Use recommended companies or small local firms endorsed by a trusted broker, and always be wary of ‘too good to be true’ prices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination
Aquaculture in Shetland. Shetland. Image: UHI Shetland
North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Billy Dodds hails scoring impact of in-form Caley Thistle frontman Billy Mckay
Harry Crossan at Spectra.
Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen's Spectra
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
'Keep the faith': Wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney offers words of comfort…
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
'I was absolutely terrified': Fraserburgh's newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland's…
A835 fire
One arrested after police called to disturbance in Torry pub
Britain's Neah Evans celebrates after winning the Women's Points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France.
Cycling: Cuminestown's Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships

Editor's Picks

Most Commented