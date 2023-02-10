Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 2:02 pm
Leah Croucher’s family thanked the public for their support (Thames Valley Police handout/PA)
Leah Croucher’s family thanked the public for their support (Thames Valley Police handout/PA)

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.

Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.

Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.

The service at the crematorium will be private but the cortege will be public, departing from White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, at approximately 10.50am, arriving at Crownhill Crematorium at noon for a 12.15pm service.

The cortege will proceed through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.

Ms Croucher’s parents, John and Claire, thanked the people of Milton Keynes for their support through the three years and eight months that their daughter was missing, as well as the four-and-a-half months since she was found.

They said in a statement released by Thames Valley Police: “The community outpouring displayed at the address in Furzton, as well as the countless messages of support displayed on a tree nearby, which have been compiled into a book by the local church on the estate has taken our breath away.

“As a family, this has brought us a large amount of comfort.

“The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.”

Leah Croucher missing
Flowers and messages left at the scene where Leah Croucher’s body was found. (Jacob King/PA)

The parents asked that the public and the media respect their wishes for a private service at the crematorium which will be for their daughter’s family and friends.

“However, we would like to offer the opportunity to those of you who wish to pay your respects and say your very own private ‘goodbye’ to Leah as she goes on her final journey to the crematorium,” they added.

A Just Giving page has been created in Ms Croucher’s memory to raise funds for charity Missing People, who have supported the family.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/leahcroucher.

Ms Croucher’s parents added: “We close this message by once again thanking everybody, not only in Milton Keynes, but across the UK, for all your loving support, messages and sympathy.

“It truly has helped us through this enormously difficult time, and we are extremely grateful.”

Ms Croucher was reported missing on February 15 2019.

Officers began searching the home where she was eventually found after a tip-off from a member of the public in October last year.

A murder investigation was opened after Ms Croucher’s rucksack and other belongings were found at the property, with sex offender Neil Maxwell named as the prime suspect.

Leah Croucher death
A computer generated e-fit image of Neil Maxwell. (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Maxwell, who killed himself while on the run from police, died in April 2019 – two months after Ms Croucher vanished.

Thames Valley Police released a new e-fit of him in January.

Officers believe he murdered the teenager but have been unable to find anyone who can place him near the house where her body was found last year.

