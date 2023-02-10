Unarmed police officer speaks of confronting gunman Jake Davison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unarmed police officer speaks of confronting gunman Jake Davison

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 3:16 pm
Five people were shot by Jake Davison in August 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
A police officer has spoken of the moment he confronted gunman Jake Davison minutes after he had shot five people dead to try to get him to give himself up.

Pc Zach Printer sprinted towards the 22-year-old while unarmed, telling him to “stand still”, hoping that he could talk him down, an inquest heard.

But seconds later Davison – who had his pump-action shotgun positioned under his chin – pulled the trigger and slumped to the ground.

The inquest heard it was the culmination of a 12-minute long attack on August 12 2021 that began with Davison killing his mother.

The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
It then spilled out into the streets of Keyham in Plymouth where the apprentice crane operator shot dead four more people.

Maxine Davison, 51, was killed in her home in Biddick Drive, while three-year-old Sophie Martyn, and her father, Lee, 43, were killed as they walked home. Stephen Washington, 59, was shot while walking his dogs and Kate Shepherd, 66, was fatally wounded returning from the supermarket.

Pc Printer, a former Royal Marine regimental sergeant major and ex-police armed response officer, went to Henderson Place where he found Mrs Shepherd slumped in the doorway of a hair salon.

“Suffice to say Kate was severely injured and the medical kit we had with us as traffic officers was insufficient to treat that injury,” he told the jury.

“We did the best with what we had, and we managed to attach a defibrillator to Kate should she go into cardiac arrest.

“What was good was that Kate was still alive. I could feel her breath on the back of my hand. She was clearly in shock.

“We tried to reassure her, ‘Kate it’s alright the police the here, we are going to look after you’.”

Pausing regain his composure, Pc Printer said: “She tried to speak.”

Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)
As the officer and his colleague were tending to Mrs Shepherd eyewitnesses – who by this time numbered several teenagers and passing motorists – realised Davison had returned to Henderson Place.

“There were sudden shouts, screaming, ‘He’s back, he’s back. He’s got a gun’,” Pc Printer said.

“I turned to my left and saw a figure walk from Bedford Street onto Henderson Place.

“He was a large built individual wearing shorts and a t-shirt. He was a carrying a shotgun – I knew it was a shotgun from my firearms experience.

“I got up and started running towards him. I shouted, ‘Stand still’. My thoughts were I needed to protect the public, I needed to protect my colleagues and I also needed to protect Jake.

“He was obviously going through massive trauma because of what happened that day.

“If I could have got closer, I might have been able to negotiate and talk him down.

“I got within 20 metres or so and the shotgun was positioned under his chin, and he pulled the trigger.

“I sprinted to Jake but he had suffered catastrophic injuries which were clearly non-survivable and the shotgun was lying at his feet.”

Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Pc Printer said a police patrol car arrived at the scene, closely followed by another car with two armed officers inside.

He said he shouted at the armed officers, “Catastrophic head wound” and indicated Davison was dead.

“They would have been put in the unenviable position of not knowing if Jake was alive and having to deal with him,” he said.

By this time paramedics had arrived and were working on Mrs Shepherd.

Bridget Dolan KC, counsel to the inquest, asked Pc Printer why he approached Davison.

“There were clearly members of the public present in the street in Henderson Place and I have alluded to my role as a police officer to protect the public as best I could,” he said.

“I had no choice – I had to confront him to protect the public and to do that I had to become the focus of his attention in his eyes.

“I also saved two firearms officers from having to shoot him.”

