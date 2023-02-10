Welby ‘juggling the impossible’ as he faces criticism after gay blessings vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Welby ‘juggling the impossible’ as he faces criticism after gay blessings vote

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 3:46 pm
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke passionately during a two-day debate at the Synod (James Manning/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke passionately during a two-day debate at the Synod (James Manning/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been praised for “juggling the impossible” following a controversial vote on same-sex blessings which saw an organisation representing some Anglican churches question his fitness to lead.

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) criticised the passing of a motion to allow blessings of same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages by the Church of England’s General Synod on Thursday.

Justin Welby spoke a number of times during a two-day debate on the matter, and recognised there is “very painful” disagreement on the issue within the church.

He has welcomed the blessings, which are unlikely to come into effect before the July Synod, but said he will not personally carry them out due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion”.

Mr Welby, who is leader of the Anglican Communion which spans the globe and of which the Church of England is part, also appeared to become emotional at one point during this week’s debate when acknowledging the difficulties for gay people in other countries.

Speaking on a failed amendment requesting that the primate of each province of the Anglican Communion be consulted about the potential impact of the proposals before they would come into effect, he said: “I’m genuinely torn by this.

“The differences we have here are small compared to those with many around the communion. This isn’t just about listening to the rest of the world, it’s caring.

“Let’s just be clear on that. It’s about people who’ll die.”

The final motion which was voted through included a successfully carried amendment which stated there had been no change to the doctrine of marriage, which the Church of England still maintains can only be between a man and a woman.

In a statement following the vote, the GSFA, which said it has 25 Anglican provinces belonging to or associated with it, said: “The Church cannot bless in God’s name the union of same-sex partnered individuals, much less sexual relationships between same-sex persons which in God’s Word He declares to be sinful.

“The role of the Archbishop of Canterbury in leading the House of Bishops to make the recommendations that undergird the motion, together with his statements, alongside the Archbishop of York, and the Bishop of London leading up to the General Synod, cause the GSFA to question his fitness to lead what is still a largely orthodox, world-wide Communion.”

Mr Welby, who is attending the Anglican Consultative Council in Ghana, did not directly respond to the GSFA statement and it is understood the he is keen to let the debate speak for itself.

Professor Helen King, from the Open University and a member of the House of Laity in the synod, said the GSFA should have been reassured by the amended motion.

During an online briefing with the Religion Media Centre on Friday, she said: “I’m quite surprised at the reactions today from the Global South (fellowship) because the fact that we passed that amendment, saying that the final version should not be contrary or indicative of a departure from the doctrine of the Church of England on marriage, I would have thought would reassure them.”

She said Mr Welby is “trying to hold together these very different roles to the Church of England and to the wider Anglican Communion and that’s a big juggling act”.

She added: “I think he’s doing really well on it. And I think you know, he needs our prayers because he’s juggling the impossible.”

Comedian Sandi Toksvig revealed last month that she had met Mr Welby and concluded that it was “very clear” that opposing factions of the worldwide Anglican Communion were being “in part held together at the expense of the human rights of the LGBT+ community”.

“It’s not okay. And I said so,” she said.

