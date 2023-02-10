Group of Second World War veterans meet for lunch in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Group of Second World War veterans meet for lunch in London

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 4:37 pm
Veterans congregated in the RAF Club on Friday afternoon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Veterans congregated in the RAF Club on Friday afternoon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A group of Second World War veterans have met up for lunch in central London.

The 30 former soldiers – some who were on the Arctic convoys, members of the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron (WAFS) and veterans who landed at Normandy – congregated in the RAF Club on Friday afternoon.

It was organised by The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, run by volunteer London black cab drivers who arrange free trips for those who have served, to celebrate the group’s 75th anniversary.

The group, all from the south and south-east of England, got together after being driven in taxis and were welcomed by Air Vice Marshall Tim Neil-Hopes.

The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans 75th anniversary
Norrie Bartlett, 96, speaking with Robbie Hall, 99, at the RAF Club in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ken Hay, Tommy Schaffer, Ernie Davis, John King and Peter Kent were among those in attendance.

Brian Heffernan, the chairman of the organisation, said: “Today kicked off our 75th anniversary, so the whole idea was to get the veterans together but also at some stage look to raise £75,000 for the coming year.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic day, to get 30 veterans together is amazing, they were all delivered here safely by taxi drivers, myself being one of them, it’s all voluntary and we’re all committed to the cause.

“It’s not often that you’re gonna get 30 veterans of this age hanging around, how many more years have we got left of them? The golden generation gets thinner and thinner and to have them in our company for a day is amazing.

“Today was a lunch and a meeting of old friends again, having tea, sandwiches and alcohol, just a general chit chat, all sat together.

“They’ve all been through the same experiences as each other, they really embrace each other when they meet up, it’s a very small family now and I’ll be sad when they’re all gone.”

