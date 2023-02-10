Nicola Bulley’s partner says family will ‘never give up’ hope of finding her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Bulley’s partner says family will ‘never give up’ hope of finding her

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 4:41 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 4:59 pm
Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said he will never give up hope of finding her.

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel dog Willow, alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

Speaking to 5 News presenter Dan Walker, Paul Ansell said the family was going through “unprecedented hell”.

Dan Walker, left, with Paul Ansell, the partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
Dan Walker, left, with Paul Ansell, the partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley (‘Vanished: What Happened to Nicola Bulley?’ Channel 5 /ITN Productions/PA)

“But that hope and that positivity in me is stronger than ever, and I’m never, ever going to let go,” he said.

“Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn’t give up on anybody. And we’re not going to ever give up on her, we’re going to find her.”

He added: “There has to be a way to find out what happened, there has to be. You cannot, you cannot walk your dog down a river and just vanish into thin air. Something happened that day, something…”

Ms Bulley had dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school and was on her usual walk when she disappeared, her phone – still connected to a call for her job as a mortgage advisor – was found on a bench overlooking the river.

Despite a huge search of the river and surrounding countryside by Lancashire Police, no trace of her has been found.

Speaking about this, Mr Ansell said: “Extensive searching, you know, as you’re probably aware, has gone on in that river.

“The fact that the divers and underwater rescue team and all that were in that river on the day, and thankfully found absolutely nothing, in the part where you would have to presume is her last known location.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Paul Ansell partner of Nicola Bulley, shakes hands with Peter Faulding, the underwater search expert called in to help with the search in the River Wyre (Pat Hurst/PA)

He went on: “Personally, I am 100% convinced it’s not the river, that’s my opinion.”

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person enquiry, believing that Ms Bulley has fallen into the water.

But police say they are still keeping an “open mind” and have been appealing for information.

Focus of the police search on Thursday switched from St Michael’s to around 10 miles downstream where the river empties into the sea at Morecambe Bay, with police patrol boats and rescue boats spotted on the river and in the bay.

Talking about his children, Mr Ansell went on: “The only thing, the only thing that I can do is tell them that everybody is looking for mummy.

Nicola Bulley: area of police search
(PA Graphics)

“The best people in the world are looking for mummy – just to give them that, you know, that level of hope that they can understand that everything that can be done to find mummy, is being done.”

Asked how he feels about the situation, Mr Ansell added::“Anger, loads of frustration, confusion, disbelief, surrealism, nothing feels real.”

He continued “It just doesn’t feel real… I feel like I’m in the Truman show. I honestly believe I’m going to wake up at any moment… how are we even in this? We are good people.”

Vanished: What Happened To Nicola Bulley?, by ITN Productions, will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday.

