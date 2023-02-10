Chariots Of Fire director Hugh Hudson dies age 86 after short illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chariots Of Fire director Hugh Hudson dies age 86 after short illness

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 6:52 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 7:26 pm
Hugh Hudson and Maryam d’Abo (Suzan Moore/PA)
Hugh Hudson and Maryam d’Abo (Suzan Moore/PA)

Hugh Hudson, best known for Academy Award-winning film Chariots Of Fire, has died at the age of 86, a statement on behalf of his family said.

The filmmaker, who was behind the 1981 drama about story of two British runners in the 1920s, died in hospital in London on Friday following a short illness.

The movie, which was Hudson’s big-screen debut, scooped best picture, original score, writing and costume design at the 54th annual Academy Awards in 1982.

Sixty Years of James Bond auction – Christie’s London
Hugh Hudson and his wife Maryam D’Abo (Suzan Moore/PA)

A statement on behalf of his family said: “Hugh Hudson, 86, beloved husband and father died at Charing Cross Hospital on February 10 2023 after a short illness.

“He was best known for directing the Oscar winning film Chariots Of Fire. He is survived by his wife Maryam, his son Thomas and his first wife Sue.”

Veteran stage and screen actor Nigel Havers, who played Lord Andrew Lindsay in the critically-acclaimed film, told the PA news agency: “I am beyond devastated that my great friend Hugh Hudson, who I have known for more than 45 years, has died.

“Chariots Of Fire was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life, and, like so many others, I owe much of what followed to him. I shall miss him greatly.”

Born in 1936 in London, Hudson went to boarding school before going on to study at Eton College – though he reportedly resented his association with the famous school.

After leaving Eton, he began national service in the Dragoon Guards, and remained in the Army reserve of Officers until being discharged in 1960.

His move to the creative industry came later in the sixties, during which period he worked in a London-based advertising firm before making the move into documentaries and television commercials.

The work brought him to the attention of producer David Puttnam, who would later go on to produce Chariots Of Fire.

The film was nominated for a total of seven Oscars, including a best director nod for Hudson, and won four.

According to the British Film Institute (BFI), it became “one of the decade’s most controversial British films” due to its perception as a “radical indictment of establishment snobbery”.

Chariots Of Fire is ranked at number 19 on the BFI’s Top 100 British Films.

News of Hudson’s death comes just less than nine months on from the death of the film’s composer, Vangelis.

London Film Festival Opening Gala – Fantastic Mr Fox Aftershow party
Maryam D’Abo and Hugh Hudson arrive for the aftershow party of new film Fantastic Mr Fox (Ian/PA)

The Greece-born electronic composer, who took home the Oscar for best original score in 1982, died in May last year in a French hospital.

After Chariots Of Fire, Hudson directed a number of other films starring high-profile actors including Al Pacino, Colin Firth and Kim Basinger.

“With this slim, intriguing body of films, Hudson could be seen as one of British cinema’s most talented, tantalising underachievers,” the BFI said.

Hudson is survived by his wife, former James Bond actress Maryam D’Abo who starred in The Living Daylights, and his son Thomas.

