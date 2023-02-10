Nicola Bulley’s partner: My first gut instinct was she is not in the river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nicola Bulley’s partner: My first gut instinct was she is not in the river

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 9:02 pm
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on January 27 (Lancashire Police/PA)
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on January 27 (Lancashire Police/PA)

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley says it has always been his “gut instinct” that she is not in the river.

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel dog Willow alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

Speaking to 5 News presenter Dan Walker, Paul Ansell said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley missing
Paul Ansell wants to keep all options open (PA Video)

Mr Ansell said: “We’ve always been very careful that we don’t want to say, ‘oh, we think it’s that’, and then push that when it might not be.

“The most obvious thing, of course has always been the river. It’s always been my gut instinct and her sisters, and family that, that isn’t the case. 

“Extensive searching, as you know is probably well aware has gone on in that river.”

Ms Bulley had dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school and was on her usual walk when she disappeared, her phone – still connected to a call for her job as a mortgage adviser – was found on a bench overlooking the river.

Despite a huge search of the river and surrounding countryside by Lancashire Police, no trace of her has been found.

Speaking about his partner, Mr Ansell went on: “She is fun. She is loving. If you’re friends with her, she’s the most loyal friend that you could ever have.

“With Nikki, what you see is what you get. There’s no hidden, nothing’s hidden.

“You know, it’s all. That’s, that’s her. And she is an exceptional mum and she absolutely adores our girls. And goes above and beyond.”

Nicola Bulley missing
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

He added: “She’s just a pillar of strength to our family and without her, the hole is bigger than you can possibly imagine.”

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry, believing that Ms Bulley has fallen into the water.

But police say they are still keeping an “open mind” and have been appealing for information.

Focus of the police search on Thursday switched from St Michael’s to around 10 miles downstream where the river empties into the sea at Morecambe Bay, with police patrol boats and rescue boats spotted on the river and in the bay.

Mr Ansell said the family was going through “unprecedented hell”.

“But that hope and that positivity in me is stronger than ever, and I’m never, ever going to let go,” he said.

“Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn’t give up on anybody. And we’re not going to ever give up on her, we’re going to find her.”

Talking about his children, Mr Ansell went on: “The only thing, the only thing that I can do is tell them that everybody is looking for mummy.

“The best people in the world are looking for mummy – just to give them that, you know, that level of hope that they can understand that everything that can be done to find mummy, is being done.”

Asked how he feels about the situation, Mr Ansell added: “Anger, loads of frustration, confusion, disbelief, surrealism, nothing feels real.”

He continued “It just doesn’t feel real… I feel like I’m in The Truman Show. I honestly believe I’m going to wake up at any moment… how are we even in this? We are good people.”

Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? was shown on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented