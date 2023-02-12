Ireland’s traditional matchmaker may be the country’s last

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland's traditional matchmaker may be the country's last

By Press Association
February 12, 2023
Traditional matchmaker Willie Daly fears he may be the last in Ireland
Traditional matchmaker Willie Daly fears he may be the last in Ireland (Rebecca Black/PA)

The final remaining traditional matchmaker in Ireland fears he may be the country’s last.

Willie Daly, 80, from Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, has been bringing couples together since he was a teenager.

He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, who operated in times when every town in Ireland would have had their own traditional matchmaker.

Lisdoonvarna holds an annual matchmaking festival in his honour every September.

Ireland’s traditional match maker
The Matchmaker Bar in Lisdoonvarna, home town of Ireland’s last traditional matchmaker, Willie Daly (Rebecca Black/PA)

Until recent years, another matchmaker, Dan Paddy Andy O’Sullivan, from Co Kerry, was also operating, and claimed to have matched 400 married couples in his lifetime.

But now Mr Daly, who also runs a donkey farm, said he fears he may be the last.

Describing the art of matchmaking, he told the PA news agency: “Pubs, funerals and weddings, that’s where most matchmaking took place, but it could be anywhere.

“If I’m out in a pub, a fella might say ‘Would you fix me up with that lovely girl over there?’, or a girl might say ‘Look at the fine fella there, would you introduce us?’.

“While you could say in the world everything has changed, nothing has changed, people’s loneliness is the same, and people want to share their lives with someone.”

As to the modern world of dating apps, Mr Daly said he is in favour of anything that brings people together.

He made his first match as a teenager, when he brought together a couple after the young woman had caught the young man’s eye at church.

But he said he did not take it up again until he was in his 20s.

Ireland’s traditional match maker
Irish traditional matchmaker Willie Daly, who has a donkey farm in Co Clare, has been bringing couples together since he was a teenager (Rebecca Black/PA)

“My father Henry stopped when he had got to a good age. He made my match at 91,” he said.

“We’re divorced now, but it was very good, my wife was beautiful, we had a lot of children and were very happy. When my father saw her, he asked her to marry me, and I didn’t know that for a while – until her friends told me.

“We’d have people knocking at the door at all hours of the day, a mother with her son, looking for a match for him, asking what women he had on his books.

“And the next thing was the money, the dowry, maybe £7, maybe a fat pig or a cow, something like that.

“The mothers would be very adamant to get their sons married, and the fathers would be very wishful that their girls would meet a nice man, and if their son was an heir to the land, having children was a big thing.

“When I was 15 or 16, there was a young man who would come to our house a lot, and he really fancied this girl, but the only time he’d see the girl was at Mass and he’d get red, so they never got to chat.

“He’d be talking about her, so one day I was looking at the paper and saw her father had a fat pig for sale, so I said ‘Why don’t we go up?’

“We went into the pigsty and were looking at the pig, and in she arrived. He was feeling the pig and looked into her eyes and said ‘Would you eat him with me?’. She ran out of the shed.

“We left, and about three days later her father came up to the wall beside our house and asked about that young man, and asked would he have any interest in getting married, and that was that.”

Ireland’s traditional match maker
Willie Daly has a leather-bound matchmaking book, stuffed full with letters from people seeking a partner (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr Daly said he receives matchmaking requests from people of all ages.

“Back in the day attraction didn’t matter; for women, it was to have a roof over their head, and for men, it was to have someone to share their life with, and in all probability have a family. Old or young, they’d still have those thoughts,” he said.

“I have people in my files in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and they’re still fresh enough and can be as lonely as someone of 20.”

Mr Daly has a leather-bound matchmaking book, stuffed full with letters from people seeking a partner.

He said the book brings luck and love to people, recommending touching it with both hands, closing your eyes while thinking about love. He said those who want to are likely to find love or be married within six months.

As to the future of the traditional matchmaker in Ireland, he added: “I’ve done it all my life, I suppose you could put it down to what I do and I continue doing it now.

“Some of my daughters have done it, and stopped, it’s not simple.”

