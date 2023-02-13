Ex-police sergeant who fell for armed robber to be mayor after finding new love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ex-police sergeant who fell for armed robber to be mayor after finding new love

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 10:02 am
Jill Owens in 1996 outside Number 10 Downing Street where she was presented with an award for bravery (Jill Owens/PA)
Jill Owens in 1996 outside Number 10 Downing Street where she was presented with an award for bravery (Jill Owens/PA)

A decorated former police sergeant who was forced to resign after falling for an armed robber has spoken of finding love again and how she is soon to be made mayor of her home town.

Jill Owens, then Evans, was a highly respected officer with a rural Welsh police force when she went in search of romance on an online dating site in the early 2000s.

The two-times divorcee could not believe her luck when she connected with Dean Jenkins – a charming, seemingly self-made businessman from Kent who had his own range of male grooming products.

But after a whirlwind, albeit long-distance, relationship, Ms Owens found herself four months pregnant when, on November 1 2006, she was told Jenkins had been arrested the day before for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, which had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies.

Jenkins’ crimes would signal the end of Ms Owens’ career with Dyfed-Powys Police, which she joined in 1990, and her alienation from friends, family and colleagues.

Now 54, the mother-of-three’s ordeal has been made into a six-part podcast series by Wondery and Novel called Stolen Hearts.

Reflecting fifteen years later on the impact it had on her life, she told the PA news agency: “I had no idea when I hit that send button where my life would head.

Jill Owens
Jill Owens said finding out about Jenkins’ crimes was ‘like a bomb went off’ (Jill Owens/PA)

“I was a police sergeant. I did not think I’d ever start talking with an armed robber. What are the chances of that?

“When it happened it was like a bomb went off, destroying everything I’d ever known.

“I lost my two daughters for a number of years, my parents, I no longer speak to my brother. I was very much on my own.”

“Talking about it still brings tears to my eyes because I will never be able to fully shake the devastation it caused to my life,” she added.

Ms Owens says she was totally unaware of Jenkins’ double life, but said she was tainted by the belief people held that she had in some way known.

“Even when I look back and ask myself was there anything I could have picked up on? There is absolutely nothing,” she said.

“Everything seemed to add up to what he said he was, a successful businessman.”

Dean Jenkins
Dean Jenkins was jailed for his role in the armed robberies around Kent (Dean Jenkins/PA)

After their first date in a pub in Cardiff they began to meet up every other weekend, and Jenkins surprised her with an expensive holiday to Italy where he took her to the Cosmoprof beauty trade show.

At the time Jenkins had a men’s toiletries company which included a range called the Guvnor, which was sold in Superdrug.

Ms Owens said she was “starstruck” by the lavish lifestyle Jenkins introduced her to, including meals in expensive restaurants with representatives of TV shopping channel QVC.

“I wasn’t sheltered but I was from a small town by the seaside and I was not used to this kind of big city life,” she said.

“I mean one minute I was searching for a lost cat and the next minute I’m sitting with QVC. I was a bit starstruck by it all.

“I went to his place of work, I saw his distribution warehouse and met George [Jenkins’ business partner]. I met his mother, his sister, his gran.

“There was nothing suspicious to see from what I witnessed.”

Jill Owens
Jill Owens is now deputy mayor of Haverfordwest and soon to be mayor (Jill Owens/PA)

Kent Police interviewed her about her knowledge of Jenkins and she was put under investigation by professional standards.

She claims she was treated unfairly by the force and believes now she would have been offered more support.

She said: “It was a huge shock, I was 16 weeks pregnant, and my whole life had been turned upside down. There was no consideration at all for that.

“Every time I was interviewed by Dyfed-Powys it would be by men, often two or three senior officers at the same time. It was like a gang approach, and I was vulnerable.

“They told me I should have known because the names of two of his shower gels were Beat the Filth and It’s a Stick Up. I mean I just thought it was clever marketing.”

In late 2008 she was “required to resign”.

Ms Owens said she visited Jenkins in prison but never got the answers she wanted from him.

“I’ve always thought that there were two possible reasons he was with me. Either it was the thrill of playing with the danger of dating a police officer, or he genuinely had feelings for me,” she said

“If he had genuine feelings for me then the kindest thing would have been to walk away.”

Producers interviewed Jenkins for the podcast and Ms Owens said she was surprised by what he said.

“I can’t say too much, but what he says in the last episode really made me sit back. I was sitting in my work van listening to it and I thought ‘wow’,” she said.

“I could finally see what I couldn’t see for such a long time.”

Before the podcast, Ms Owens released a book about her experiences called Two Cops And A Robber, in April 2020, and says telling her story is both about catharsis and getting her side across.

Alongside writing and running her own property management company she is deputy mayor of Haverfordwest and is due to become mayor in April.

She said: “It’s been a long road to recovery, but I don’t blame myself any more.

“The police said I was lacking in honesty and integrity – and that really cut deep because it’s not true at all.

“Now I’m going to be mayor of the town and that feels like a small victory.”

She now lives with her son Frankie and her husband Rod, who she met in 2012 on the day Wales won the rugby Six Nations Grand Slam.

“I could have turned around and said that’s it, I’m not getting involved with men ever again. I don’t trust them. But that’s not me,” she said.

“There are nice men, women, whatever gender, out there looking for love and it’s so easy to listen to bad stories as opposed to the positive and the good ones.”

Stolen Hearts, the podcast from Wondery and Novel, is available on all podcast services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
5
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
6
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
7
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
8
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
9
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
10
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Simon Warburton. Underwater Contracting (UCO) has been awarded what is believed to be one of the largest Remote Operate Vehicle (ROV) contracts in recent years in the global aquaculture sector. Picture shows; UCO Foover ROV. UCO. Supplied by Key Communications Date; Unknown
Aberdeen ROV firm UCO secures £1m fish farm deal with Mowi Scotland
Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Lexi went from a loving, excitable dog to being on cage rest. Image: Allan Tracey.
Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Derek Acorah claims he spoke to a ghost known as the Green Lady when he was staying in Room 406 at Thainstone House Inverurie Picture shows; Thainstone House, Derek Acorah. n/a. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Arunas Dirgelas was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented