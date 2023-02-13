Brianna Ghey’s family pays tribute to ‘fearless’ daughter after fatal stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brianna Ghey’s family pays tribute to ‘fearless’ daughter after fatal stabbing

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 11:24 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 11:46 am
Brianna Ghey (Handout/PA)
Brianna Ghey (Handout/PA)

Relatives of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said her death has left a “massive hole in our family” after she was fatally stabbed in a park.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two 15-year-olds, from the local area, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, Cheshire Police said.

Brianna was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her murder was a hate crime.

Police at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire
Police at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire (Jason Roberts/PA)

Paying tribute to the teenager, her family said in a statement: “Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

“The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”

At the scene on Monday, a number of police vans could be seen parked in the surrounding area, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Police tape lined a number of footpaths, cordoning off a large section of the area to the public, and police dogs could also be seen at the scene.

Flowers were also being left nearby, with messages including “Fly high angel.”

Floral tributes left at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire, following the death of Brianna Ghey
Floral tributes left at the scene (Jason Roberts/PA)

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “truly devastated” by her death.

In a statement, Emma Mills said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “A number of inquiries in relation to this incident are under way and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate-related.

Police at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire
Police in Culcheth Linear Park (Jason Roberts/PA)

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online, quoting the reference IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

