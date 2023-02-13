Tributes paid to house fire victim as police continue hunt for her ex-husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to house fire victim as police continue hunt for her ex-husband

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 4:12 pm
Undated handout composite photo issued by Staffordshire Police of Georgian Constantin who police are looking for in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma following a fire at a property on Campbell Road, Stoke. Issue date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
Undated handout composite photo issued by Staffordshire Police of Georgian Constantin who police are looking for in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma following a fire at a property on Campbell Road, Stoke. Issue date: Sunday February 12, 2023.

The family of a mother killed in a fire at her home in Stoke-on-Trent have paid tribute to her as a supportive, caring woman “who always tried to keep the family together”.

Staffordshire Police have appealed directly to Georgian Constantin to give himself up following the death of his former wife Valentina Cozma in a blaze at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, last Thursday.

Valentina Cozman
Valentina Cozma, who died following a fire at her home last week (Staffordshire Police/PA)

A post-mortem provided a provisional cause of the 40-year-old’s death as inhalation of products of combustion.

Her ex-husband, aged 42 and from Stoke-on-Trent, is wanted in connection with her murder.

He is thought to have links to the Southampton area and has been sighted in London since the fire.

Staffordshire Police are now liaising with British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency in a bid to track down Constantin, and are keeping an open mind on whether he remains in the UK or has left the country.

Members of the public who spot Constantin, who has been in the UK since 2017, are being urged to dial 999 rather than approach him.

In an emotional tribute, Valentina’s sister said: “Vali was the person I could talk to about anything.

“She offered me support whenever I needed it. She always tried to keep the family together.

“Being an older sister, she made sure we didn’t lack anything, even if she didn’t have a thing. She went through a lot of hard times, yet she never gave up.

“I am appealing for help from anyone who has details that could help in solving this case.”

The policing commander for Stoke, Chief Superintendent Colin Mattinson, said “My thoughts are with Valentina’s loved ones, and in particular her young son at this deeply traumatic time.

“I know the local community are in shock that someone within their community has died in such awful circumstances. We know she was a quiet woman who was well-liked among her neighbours, having lived in the area for some years.

“My plea is to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem – to get in touch. You could hold information that is key to our investigation.

“I am also appealing to Constantin himself, or anyone who may be harbouring him, to get in touch. Running away is not the answer.

“Anyone found to be assisting an offender will be dealt with robustly as this is a serious crime.

“A teenage boy has lost his mother, we need to secure justice for him, Valentina, and her wider family. Please share our appeal and contact us if you know anything at all.”

