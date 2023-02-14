‘Lack of knowledge on evacuation plans putting disabled workers at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
'Lack of knowledge on evacuation plans putting disabled workers at risk'

By Press Association
February 14, 2023
A campaigner has warned that the lives of disabled employees are at risk due to a lack of knowledge on evacuation procedures from the workplace
The lives of disabled employees are at risk due to a lack of knowledge on evacuation procedures in the workplace, a campaigner has said.

Sarah Rennie called for clear Government guidance and codes of practice for businesses to ensure the safety of their mobility-impaired employees as well as site visitors.

Her comments came after the findings from a survey of UK businesses suggested a lack of awareness and preparation for the evacuation of mobility-impaired members of staff.

Safety of mobility-impaired employees
Campaigner Sarah Rennie has called for clear Government guidance and codes of practice for businesses to ensure the safety of their mobility-impaired employees (Sarah Rennie/PA)

Ms Rennie co-founded Claddag, which represents disabled people living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety issues which arose from the Grenfell Tower fire.

The accessibility consultant and fire safety campaigner, who is herself a wheelchair user, said there cannot be different levels of safety in different environments, stating: “A life’s a life.”

A study by West Midlands-based emergency evacuation chair manufacturer Evac+Chair International surveyed 490 small and medium business decisionmakers across the UK.

It found that a quarter were not aware of the number of mobility-impaired people at their organisation; 29% of organisations have only “some” or “very little” understanding of their obligations when it comes to safe evacuations; and 10% of businesses are either not prepared or unsure if they are fully prepared to evacuate mobility-impaired members of staff.

More than two-thirds (68%) said they think fire safety legislation does not do enough to protect people with mobility issues and 82% of organisations surveyed called on the Government to provide more clarity on their responsibilities surrounding fire safety.

Ms Rennie said she was “sadly” not surprised by the findings “as somebody who’s been working as a disabled person all my adult life”.

She told the PA news agency: “I definitely think there should be Government guidance which sends a clear message that no matter what environment you’re in – are you an employee, are you renting a flat from the council on the 14th floor? – there needs to be a shared understanding of the principle that everybody needs to be able to evacuate.

“So we can’t have different levels of safety in different environments – a life’s a life. So starting with that principle, that message needs to come from the Government, and then following from that practical codes of practice.”

She said that after what had happened at Grenfell in 2017 “there really is no excuse”.

The inquiry into the blaze has heard how disabled tenants were “trapped” in the fire because there was “no plan” in place for their emergency evacuation.

The inquiry advised the Government to place a legal obligation on landlords to provide a Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (PEEP) for each of their disabled tenants.

Claddag has complained about a Government “failure” to implement the inquiry recommendations relating to disabled people living in high-rise flats and is waiting for a judge’s ruling, expected sometime this year, on the High Court fight.

Ms Rennie said the findings of the latest survey not only show disabled people can be “at risk” in the workplace too but also suggest that disabled colleagues are being viewed differently.

She said: “I think that employers need to consider what that says about their values and about the way they view disabled colleagues. And so if you’re allowing that risk to go unanswered, then I think you need to ask yourself why.”

The Government has been approached for comment.

