Spinosaurs inherited brainpower from ancestors to catch fish, scientists find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Spinosaurs inherited brainpower from ancestors to catch fish, scientists find

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 1:01 am
(Anthony Hutchings/PA)
(Anthony Hutchings/PA)

Semi-aquatic dinosaurs which roamed southern England 125 million years ago inherited the brain capacity from their ancestors to catch the fish they survived on, according to new research.

Scientists from the University of Southampton and Ohio University have reconstructed the brains and inner ears of two spinosaurs, which they say helps reveal how these large predatory dinosaurs interacted with their environment.

Spinosaurs were adapted with long crocodile-like jaws and conical teeth to stalk riverbanks looking for prey, often large fish.

This way of life was a significant change from that of other theropods, like allosaurus and tyrannosaurus.

Now the researchers have scanned the braincases of the fossils of baryonyx from Surrey and ceratosuchops from the Isle of Wight to better understand the evolution of spinosaur brains and senses – with the results published in the Journal of Anatomy.

Baryonyx braincase (WitmerLab and Chris Baker/PA)

A University of Southampton spokesman said: “The braincases of both specimens are well preserved, and the team digitally reconstructed the internal soft tissues that had long rotted away.

“The researchers found the olfactory bulbs, which process smells, weren’t particularly developed, and the ear was probably attuned to low frequency sounds.

“Those parts of the brain involved in keeping the head stable and the gaze fixed on prey were possibly less developed than they were in later, more specialised spinosaurs.”

Chris Barker, a PhD student at Southampton who led the study, said: “Despite their unusual ecology, it seems the brains and senses of these early spinosaurs retained many aspects in common with other large-bodied theropods – there is no evidence that their semi-aquatic lifestyles are reflected in the way their brains are organised.”

He explained that one interpretation of this evidence was that the theropod ancestors of spinosaurs already possessed brains and sensory adaptations suited for part-time fish catching, and that the spinosaurs only needed to evolve their unusual snout and teeth to become specialised for a semi-aquatic existence.

Contributing author Dr Darren Naish said: “Because the skulls of all spinosaurs are so specialised for fish-catching, it’s surprising to see such ‘non-specialised’ brains.

“But the results are still significant. It’s exciting to get so much information on sensory abilities – on hearing, sense of smell, balance and so on – from British dinosaurs. Using cutting-edged technology, we basically obtained all the brain-related information we possibly could from these fossils.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paint and wallpaper store has been forced to close in Ellon after 70 years. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Lawrence Milne Decorators store in Ellon to close after 70 years after lockdown rush…
2
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
5
Car crash
Man, 53, taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Elgin
6
Arunas Dirgela was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
7
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
8
BP's Clair Ridge platform in North Sea west of Shetland
North Sea revolt grows as Unite announces plans to ballot 700 Bilfinger workers

More from Press and Journal

Paul Hartley during his time at Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Former Don Paul Hartley talks up Aberdeen vacancy as 'attractive' job
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Tom Stoltman was named World's Strongest Man for the second time. Image: Primal
Third time lucky: Tom Stoltman sets out to lift a title at World's Strongest…
Darryn Kelly celebrates his goal for Banks o' Dee against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Images.
Banks O' Dee boosted by new long-term deals for nine players
Police were called to a concern for person.
Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Peterhead
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car - before thief runs off with…
Scotty Plants a Seed is being released to help inform youngsters about climate change. Image: Emelie Asplund.
Story of a Scotty Dog on Mull aims to inspire children to take care…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle handed home tie against Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup quarter-finals
Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh is our main Highland League Weekly highlights game - while we've also got the best of the action from Deveronvale v Turriff United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh and Deveronvale v…
Elgin Town Hall is set to welcome Sunshine on Leith.Image: Sam Smallwood.
Sunshine on Leith to shine in Elgin Town Hall

Editor's Picks

Most Commented