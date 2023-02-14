Call The Midwife screenwriter among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Call the Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, triple jumper Connie Henry and music producer Danny Poku will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The investiture ceremony will also see Euan Blair, the tech entrepreneur and son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, collect an MBE for services to education.

Mr Blair, 38, said when his award was announced in June last year that he owed it to the staff at his start-up, Multiverse.

“It’s a real honour to receive this recognition but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university,” he said.

Bettina Leslie, the founder of Freedom4Girls, is being made an MBE (Danny Lawson/PA)

Screenwriter and playwright Ms Thomas, 60, will collect her OBE for services to drama after a career of almost 40 years.

She is married to actor Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife.

Ms Henry, 50, won bronze for England in the 1998 Commonwealth Games and will receive an MBE for charitable services to young people through sport and education.

She founded Track Academy in 2007, an athletics charity based in Willesden, west London, which aims to reduce drug use and gang crime through mentoring and teaching.

Mr Poku is behind music production company Tim and Danny Music, and will become an MBE alongside fellow co-founder Tim Blacksmith.

The firm has worked with artists including Sam Smith, Charli XCX, Emeli Sande and Labrinth.

Also receiving MBEs in the ceremony are Bettina Leslie, the founder of period poverty charity Freedom4Girls, and British Forces Broadcasting Service trustee Howard Perlin.