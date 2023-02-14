What the papers say – February 14

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages lead with defence concerns, a murderous ex-police officer and possible alien visitors.

The Prime Minister says the Royal Air Force is ready to shoot down any spy balloons, reports the Daily Mail, while The Daily Telegraph has obtained data showing more than two thirds of UK police drones are made by a Chinese firm blacklisted in the US.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Police use of Chinese drones ‘risks UK security’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/blzwc23EsZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2023

Members of the Government are pressing the Chancellor to increase the defence budget amid concerns over “unidentified objects” from China, according to i.

Tuesday's front page: Hunt urged to boost defence spending – or risk failing to deter Putin#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6vuaqQzbbW — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 13, 2023

The Daily Star chimes in that “we can’t rule out aliens” as being behind the objects.

The Independent reports the Tories have suffered “another major blow” following former CBI president Paul Drechsler’s support of Labour’s economic arguments.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hammer blow for Tories as former ⁦@CBItweets⁩ chief declares LABOUR is party of business #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vTJlUaZ4Fw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2023

The Guardian claims police missed “clear” chances to identify Wayne Couzens as a sex offender prior to his rape and murder of Sarah Everard, with the 49-year-old admitting three counts of indecent exposure at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 February 2023: Police missed chances to arrest Couzens as sex offender suspect pic.twitter.com/rXuno5CxpW — The Guardian (@guardian) February 13, 2023

An investigation by The Times reveals water firms privately lobbied to weaken the Government’s £56 billion plan to reduce sewage spills from storm overflows.

THE TIMES: Exposed, the secret plot to sink tougher sewage rules #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DMuC0g4Ghy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2023

The Sun covers an energy company flying 100 staff on an all-expenses-paid trip to a “paradise” island “as Brits struggle with bills”.

On tomorrow's front page: Fury as energy firm flies staff to £600-a-night Maldives resort for 8 days as millions struggle to afford heatinghttps://t.co/eLcBwVjW3I pic.twitter.com/J7Xme4qgUR — The Sun (@TheSun) February 13, 2023

Households will bear the cost with three in four councils putting up the annual levy by 5% in April, says Daily Express.

A teenage fatal stabbing victim’s family have described her as “strong, fearless and one of a kind”, reports Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'STRONG, FEARLESS, AND INCREDIBLY KIND' 🔴 No evidence trans girl Brianna's killing is hate crime, say murder cops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IG29Fw8N7z — Metro (@MetroUK) February 13, 2023

The Daily Mirror says “road rage killer” Kenneth Noye has claimed he is not a threat to the woman whose evidence put him behind bars for 19 years.

Tuesday's Front Page 📰 🟥M25 road rage killer claims: "I'm not a threat to victims lover" Read more: https://t.co/T5Zlgzt94Q#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NSl66SX2Q5 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 13, 2023

And a US telecoms group has purchased a nearly 5% stake in Vodafone in anticipation of a revival, says the Financial Times.