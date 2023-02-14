Councillors’ contact details removed after ‘abuse’ over missing Nicola Bulley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Councillors’ contact details removed after ‘abuse’ over missing Nicola Bulley

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 9:34 am
Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen two weeks ago on the morning of Friday January 27 (PA)
Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen two weeks ago on the morning of Friday January 27 (PA)

A local authority has removed councillors’ contact details from its website after “inappropriate emails and phone calls” over missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser disappeared while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

On Monday, Wyre Council said it had temporarily removed contact details for “parish and town council members”, as Lancashire Police confirmed it is investigating.

Nicola Bulley missing
Mounted police in Knott End-on-Sea take part in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a statement, Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation; however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our elected members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy.

“It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their elected representatives.”

The council added: “Wyre Council will log any reports of abuse and these will be forwarded to the police. Please be respectful.”

Overhead view of a town
St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Its chief executive Garry Payne said: “Everyone is deeply saddened by the ongoing Nicola Bulley case and our thoughts are with the family and friends.

“We are supporting Lancashire Police where required and we urge everyone to remain respectful at this time.”

Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “This has been reported to us and inquiries are ongoing.”

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel Willow near the river, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench overlooking the river, still connected to a work call.

Police believe Ms Bulley may have “have fallen into the river for some reason”.

They have been searching from the river where she vanished to the sea.

The search in Morecambe Bay continued into its fifth day as officers on horseback surveyed elevated paths in the village of Knott End-on-Sea on Monday.

On Thursday, police extended the search for her body to the sea after detectives said finding her “in the open sea becomes more of a possibility”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
Aberdeen's councillors meet at the Town House's debating chamber. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
11 July 2017: Scene of an incident at the Crown Stores shop / Post Office on Kingsmills Road in Inverness. Around six marked police cars and at least one unmarked car responded to the incident, with some officers interviewing people at nearby properties while others patrolled the surrounding area. Picture: Andrew Smith
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way

Editor's Picks

Most Commented