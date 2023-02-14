Candle-lit vigils to be held across UK for Brianna Ghey after fatal stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Candle-lit vigils to be held across UK for Brianna Ghey after fatal stabbing

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:18 am
Brianna Ghey (Handout/PA)
Brianna Ghey (Handout/PA)

Candle-lit vigils are set to be take place across the country in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remain in custody, Cheshire Police said.

Brianna Ghey death
Police forensics officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Jason Roberts/PA)

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £67,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

The victim, who had a large following on social media site TikTok, was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her death was a hate crime.

In the coming days, vigils organised by members of the transgender community are due to be held in cities such as London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast – with events in Liverpool and Bristol due to take place on Tuesday evening.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A number of police vans were seen parked in the surrounding area after the incident, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Brianna Ghey death
Floral tributes left at the scene on Monday (Jason Roberts/PA)

A large section of the area was cordoned off by police tape, and police dogs were also seen at the scene.

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “shocked and truly devastated” by her death.

A number of schoolchildren, still in their school uniforms, placed flowers at the police cordon at the entrance to the park on Monday.

