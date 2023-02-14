Call The Midwife creator says OBE is an honour for all her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call The Midwife creator says OBE is an honour for all her family

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 3:18 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 4:40 pm
Mrs Heidi-Louise Thomas McGann, screenwriter and playwright, from Royston, with her husband Stephen McGann after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mrs Heidi-Louise Thomas McGann, screenwriter and playwright, from Royston, with her husband Stephen McGann after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

The mastermind behind the hit TV show Call The Midwife claimed getting an OBE honours her working-class family but said she was “choked” it came with a citation signed by the late Queen.

Heidi Thomas, 60, the writer, creator and executive producer behind the show, collected her honour for services to drama from the King at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

She said: “People in showbusiness are very fond of giving each other awards and prizes but to be honoured as a citizen is a really lovely and straightforward thing.

“Receiving an honour here today, this actually honours all of my family and all of my heritage.

“Call The Midwife, which is my biggest project, I love in my writing to know the lives of ordinary people whose stories might not otherwise be told.

“Much of my work is based on real-life cases.”

The cast of Call The Midwife in the press room with the Best Period Drama Award at the National Television Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)
The cast of Call The Midwife in the press room with the Best Period Drama Award at the National Television Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Her honour comes a day after the BBC confirmed there will be at least two more series of the period drama which debuted in 2012, meaning it will now be on air until 2026.

The show is loosely based on the best-selling memoirs of former nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth.

She died in 2011, the year before the first series was broadcast.

It follows a group of midwives working in London’s East End of London from the late 1950s as they cope with the pressures of their everyday lives as well as the changing times.

It will now be on air until 2026.

Ms Thomas was born and raised in Liverpool, where she also attended university.

She started her career as a writer in theatre with plays such as Shamrocks And Crocodiles, which won her the John Whiting Award in 1985.

She was accompanied at the ceremony by her actor husband Stephen McGann who plays the GP in Call The Midwife.

The 12th season of Call The Midwife returned on New Year’s Day and has explored topics such as domestic abuse, mental health problems and racism.

The 2022 Christmas special was the fourth most-watched festive programme on December 25 after the King’s Speech, Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special and Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Mrs Heidi-Louise Thomas McGann receives her honour from the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Thomas said: “The main reason we decided to keep on going is that we had never run out of stories.

“These communities are teeming with social, political and women’s history.

“I felt very strongly when the BBC offered us the opportunity to continue that I wanted to continue because there are untold stories to be revealed.”

She enjoys working in TV because you “get to tell very intimate stories” and are able to “get up close and personal with people”.

“I think over time I have become more invested in the material simply because every year I find out something that makes me angry, or that moves me or illuminates me.”

Her TV career, including writing on series such as Soldier, Soldier and Doctor Finlay, came after working in the theatre.

Other screenwriting credits include Lilies, based on her grandmother’s recollections, and adaptations of classic novels including Elizabeth Gaskell’s Cranford, Noel Streatfeild’s Ballet Shoes and Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

Of her big day at Windsor Castle, she added: “I come from an ordinary working-class/lower-middle class Liverpool family.

“They all had shops but everybody was very aspirational.

“It think they would all be very pleased for me but they would think that this is all from everybody’s hard work that gets the next generation to a place where their work might be acknowledged.

“On a day like today you are very conscious of where you come from and where you fit into the scheme of things.

“I was also very touched because my honour came through during the Platinum Jubilee honours.

“I took me by surprise and it did choke me a little bit when I got my citation through just before Christmas and it was signed by the Queen, obviously before she passed away.

“It really moved me and I did have a little sniffle actually because the landscape feels like it has changed a little since we lost the Queen and I was so pleased to receive my honour from the King today.

“It all just makes you so aware of how time passes in our personal lives and in the public world.

“It has been quite a momentous year and I was very very touched to realise Her Majesty had signed that citation because she isn’t around to do any more.”

