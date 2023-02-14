King meets volunteers sending aid to quake-devastated areas of Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King meets volunteers sending aid to quake-devastated areas of Turkey

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 4:20 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 1:06 am
The King meets members of the Turkish community who have been collecting, packaging and organising the transportation of food, blankets and warm clothing for those affected by the quake (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The King meets members of the Turkish community who have been collecting, packaging and organising the transportation of food, blankets and warm clothing for those affected by the quake (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The King has met volunteers from the UK’s Turkish community sending aid to their homeland, and expressed how “deeply sorry” he was following the devastating earthquake.

The monarch visited a west London charity to see for himself the efforts of residents working to help those left homeless after the natural disaster stuck south-east Turkey and Syria last week, killing tens of thousands of people.

Later Charles became visibly emotional when he visited a Trafalgar Square pop-up support centre for Syrians living in the capital who have been affected by the earthquake.

Umit Yalcin, Turkey’s ambassador to the UK, joined the head of state when he visited the makeshift depot organised by the West London Turkish Volunteers based in Hounslow.

The diplomat said about the King: “He said he was deeply sorry, deeply sad, and he will pray for Turkey, for Syria and the people under that devastating earthquake.”

During his visit, the King sipped Turkish tea – after stirring in a sugar lump – and briefly visited a nearby kebab takeaway and joked if the chef had any special ingredients to attract the public.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a later a 7.5 quake, which both struck on February 6, have claimed the lives of more than 35,000 people in south-eastern Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expect to rise as buildings are finally cleared.

Charles takes tea
The monarch enjoys tea on a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers in Hounslow (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The natural disaster reduced thousands of homes and buildings to rubble as people slept, with scenes of the rescue effort reported by news channels across the globe.

With the efforts of the authorities and NGOs now turning towards recovery and relief, the British public have helped the Disasters Emergency Committee Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal raise more than £74 million in a few days – including donations from the King and Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In a courtyard next to the charity’s home behind the Kebab takeaway, the King was shown the latest shipments of pallets, piled head-high with boxes filled with tents, blankets, winter clothes and toiletries, soon to follow more than 200 others already sent to Turkey.

The Turkish ambassador and the King
The King is greeted by the Turkish ambassador to the UK Umit Yalcin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He chatted to volunteers gathered for the royal visit and he asked them where the shipments were headed. When he was told Istanbul, the King asked about Turkey, saying: “It’s always been prone earthquakes?” and being told it was on a fault line.

When the King said: “I hear you’re getting so many supplies and people have been helping,” volunteer Aysenur Gurkan, 21, replied: “The support has been quite immense.”

She added: “Not just the Turkish community – we’ve had support from everybody. People are connecting.”

Around 500 local Turkish families use the centre but many are from a region in central Turkey and only a few were directly affected by earthquake. However, on the day the tremor struck, a frantic effort began to sort through donations that poured in from the public – including from Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

The King watched volunteers sorting through clothes and sleeping bags and was told about the fundraising efforts of the West London Turkish Volunteers, an organisation which supports other communities in the area, to fund a new community and social centre.

Before leaving, Charles visited the kebab restaurant and takeaway co-owned by one of the senior members of the charity. When he asked what meats were cooking, he was told lamb and chicken doner kebabs.

He pointed at the press covering the event and said with a laugh: “They probably will have a kebab.”

Charles later toured Syria’s House, a community tent which will be open for a week in Trafalgar Square where Syrians will be able to pay their respects to lost relatives and organise vigils at the centre.

The King talks with members of the Syrian diaspora community after officially launching Syria’s House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square, central London, where members of the Syrian community can get together to support those affected by the recent earthquakes in north-west Syria
The King talks to members of the Syrian diaspora community after officially launching Syria’s House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He spoke to Salah Al-Asmar, a Syrian architect based in the UK, who lost his parents, brother, sister-in-law and nephew in the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey.

Mr Al-Asmar said afterwards: “For seven days, my family were under the rubble. There was no rescue team. No-one could support them in this moment. I haven’t been able to sleep for days.”

Yazan Douedari, who was invited to the event through friends, told the PA news agency: “The King was showing his support and was saying ‘I can’t imagine how hard it has been for you’. He said ‘it is terrible’. I saw that he was emotionally affected.”

