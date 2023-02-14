Families of Keyham victims call for shotgun legislation changes, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Families of Keyham victims call for shotgun legislation changes, inquest hears

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 4:50 pm
A street cleaner in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021.
A street cleaner in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021.

The families of the victims of gunman Jake Davison are calling for changes in shotgun licensing in the wake of the killings, an inquest heard.

They want to see the law updated to end the distinction between the licensing of shotguns and rifles.

Changes in the law could see limits placed on the types of shotguns legally held, the type of ammunition a certificate holder could buy and amounts they could store.

Devon and Cornwall Police had granted Davison a five-year shotgun certificate in January 2018, and he later bought a pump-action Weatherby shotgun and hundreds of rounds of cartridges suitable for shooting large game.

Plymouth incident
Floral tributes left outside an address in Biddick Drive as police stand guard (Ben Birchall/PA)

On August 12 2021, Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in Keyham, Plymouth.

The inquest in Exeter heard evidence from civil servant Nicholas Hunt, who is the head of the firearms policy unit at the Home Office, to explain UK firearms legislation and guidance to police forces.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the victims’ families, asked: “Does the Home Office accept that the distinction between shotguns and Section 1 firearms in the 1968 Act is such that the legislation isn’t fit for purpose?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I think since the 1968 Act there are distinct differences between firearms and shotguns, such as around referees.

“We are considering whether we need to change that. We have strict conditions in this country, such as home checks and medical reports.”

Plymouth incident
The Weatherby pump action shotgun, top, used by Jake Davison in the killings next to a standard sporting style 12-gauge shotgun (Plymouth HM Coroner/PA)

Mr Hunt said the 1968 Act did have “teeth” and said differences emerged because shotguns were historically used by farmers and gamekeepers, while rifles were more popular for sport.

Mr Adamson said: “One of the outcomes of this inquest should be that the Home Office puts forward legislation to amend the Firearms Act or to revoke it.”

Mr Hunt replied: “I can’t comment to that. If the coroner makes such a recommendation, we would look at it.

“If we were to align shotguns with Section 1 firearms, we would have to change the primary legislation.”

He said the Home Office would also consider whether to introduce a statutory declaration on those providing references on behalf of shotgun applicants.

Following the 1996 Dunblane tragedy, the Cullen report made a series of recommendations around firearms, including training for police staff assessing applications and doctors to provide medical information.

Plymouth incident
Police officers on patrol in Keyham after the deadly incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Adamson suggested there was a failure by the Home Office to ensure national training was introduced in the wake of Dunblane.

“The position is of ad hoc arrangements without any national oversight,” he asked.

Mr Hunt replied: “I am not sure that is fair. The Cullen recommendations were accepted by the government at the time.

“The guidance to the police was provided by the 2002 guidance and training was provided throughout that time.

“I don’t quite accept your view.”

Jake Davison killed five people and then turned the shotgun on himself (PA)
Jake Davison killed five people and then turned the shotgun on himself (PA)

Mr Adamson suggested the Government’s acceptance of the Cullen report was “just words” and never developed a national training programme.

“It led to two Acts of Parliament and the development of the Home Office guidance,” Mr Hunt replied.

“It would be for the police to take forward as a whole training. It would not be for the Home Office to take it forward.”

The hearing was told a coroner who presided over the deaths of a woman and her daughter by her partner in 2014 in Surrey said it was a “matter of concern” there was no national training course available at that time and wrote to the Home Office highlighting this in July 2019.

Mr Hunt said: “I understand we responded in October 2019 and we provided evidence to the coroner regarding the guidance.”

He explained new guidance was introduced in April 2016 which said police should seek medical information from GPs when considering applications.

Only two months later, the British Medical Association withdrew its support – meaning many GPs felt unable to provide the requested information.

Mr Hunt said: “The Home Office was very concerned at the time as the Home Office did a lot of work to try and engage with the BMA and to try and understand the decision.”

Following the Keyham incident, police now have to check an applicant’s social media usage prior to granting a certificate.

Further guidance has been published this week by the Home Office to help police forces assess social media usage.

A new computer system was also in place for doctors to know whether a patient is a firearms holder, the court heard.

He said a marker would be issued before the granting of a certificate and afterwards – to allow for changes in the intervening period to be flagged up to the police by doctors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented