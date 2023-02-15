Government announces £60 million investment in clean maritime technology

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £60 million funding pot from government has been announced to boost the decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

Among the projects set to benefit is a planned zero emission 100% electric “flying” ferry in Belfast.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper praised Artemis Technologies in the Northern Irish capital as he announced the funding.

The £60m is to aid the development of new clean maritime technology across a two-year period.

Companies in 12 regions around the UK will benefit from the cash, generating highly skilled jobs.

(l to r) Transport Secretary Mark Harper with Artemis Technologies CEO Dr Iain Percy and workboat master Stephen Milne (Liam McBurney/PA)

In Belfast, Artemis Technologies is developing ships that “fly” above the surface of the water.

The firm is set to use the funding to help take their invention to the seas on a commercial scale.

During the two-year investment period, successful companies will be required to demonstrate that their projects will work in the real world.

Other projects to benefit include a bid by Collins River Enterprises Ltd to build and test a brand new fully electric ferry on the River Thames between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe.

Another project led by AceOn Battery Solar Technology Ltd will develop hydrogen-powered vessels to transfer crew to wind farms off the northeast coast of England from the Port of Blyth.

WingTek is also receiving funding to develop and demonstrate two full-sized prototypes of wind-assisted ships with high tech sails, which will reduce the amount of fuel used by the vessels as well as the emissions they produce.

Mr Harper said the funding will help to bring emission-free concepts to life.

“Our maritime sector imports 95% of goods into the UK and contributes £116 billion to our economy – more than both aviation and rail combined,” he said.

“With growing the economy one of the Government’s top priorities, we must continue our efforts to ensure the UK remains a pioneer in cutting-edge clean maritime solutions.

“The funding we’re awarding will help to do just that, bringing emission-free concepts to life and fuelling innovation.”

(l to r) Transport Secretary Mark Harper with Kate Drury, of the Maritime Directorate, and Artemis Technologies CEO Dr Iain Percy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Artemis Technologies CEO Dr Iain Percy said: “The clean maritime demonstration competition is key to unlocking those innovations across the region that will transport the UK towards a more sustainable future and we are thrilled that it has once again recognised the integral role Artemis Technologies can play.

“With this latest round of funding, we are emboldened to advance our green technology projects, develop world-leading clean vessels for our seas, and continue on our mission to lead the decarbonisation of maritime.”

UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Sarah Treseder added: “Congratulations to all the successful bids, which cover a wide range of technologies and aspects of shipping.

“The UK Chamber of Shipping is committed to net zero by 2050. This funding is an important milestone in ensuring we continue to work together to achieve this important target and will help us complete the journey from theory to reality for zero emission shipping.”