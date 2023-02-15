Toddler becomes first child in UK to receive revolutionary gene therapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Toddler becomes first child in UK to receive revolutionary gene therapy

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 12:06 am
Teddi Shaw has been given the chance of a normal life thanks to a new gene therapy approved on the NHS (Family handout/PA)
Teddi Shaw has been given the chance of a normal life thanks to a new gene therapy approved on the NHS (Family handout/PA)

A 19-month-old girl has become the first child in the UK to receive a revolutionary gene therapy for a fatal disorder.

Teddi Shaw suffers from deadly metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) but has been given the chance of a normal life thanks to one of the world’s most expensive drugs.

The therapy, Libmeldy, has been approved on the NHS for the condition, which is inherited and rare and causes serious damage to the nervous system and organs, dramatically cutting life expectancy.

The treatment had a list price of £2.8 million when it was approved last year, but NHS England reached agreement with the firm Orchard Therapeutics to offer it at a discounted price.

Libmeldy is a treatment that works to correct the genetic cause of MLD by inserting functional copies of a faulty gene into the patient’s own stem cells.

Teddi Shaw
Teddi Shaw has received a new gene therapy treatment on the NHS (Family handout/PA)

The stem cells come from the patient’s own bone marrow or blood and are then fed back into the body carrying the new genetic information.

Teddi, from Northumberland, had her stem cells removed and the faulty genes replaced in several stages between June and October last year.

She is now a healthy and happy toddler and shows no signs of the devastating disease she was born with.

However, her family are still facing heartbreak because her three-year-old sister, Nala, who also suffers MLD, is too far advanced in her illness to benefit from the treatment.

The therapy, which is delivered as a one-off intravenous infusion, must be given before the irreversible damage caused by the disease progresses too far, according to guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Teddi and Nala
Teddi Shaw’s sister, Nala, also has MLD but her illness is too far advanced for her to benefit from the revolutionary gene therapy (Family handout/PA)

Teddi and Nala live with their parents Ally, 32, and Jake, 29.

Mrs Shaw said: “In April last year, our world was turned upside down when not one but both of our daughters were diagnosed with MLD.

“Being told our first daughter, Nala, wasn’t eligible for any treatment, would continue to lose all functions and die extremely young was the most heartbreaking and hardest thing to come to terms with.

“However, amongst the pain, was hope for our younger daughter, Teddi. We were told that a new gene therapy treatment had, luckily, recently been made available on the NHS.

“We are extremely privileged that Teddi is the first child to receive this on the NHS and grateful that she has the opportunity to lead a long and hopefully normal life. Without this treatment, we would be facing both our children being taken away.

“We can only hope that, one day, a treatment becomes available for all stages of MLD, and we feel strongly that it should be added to the newborn screening test to save more families from having to go through this heartache.”

Teddi Shaw
Teddi Shaw after treatment (Family handout/PA)

She added: “Teddi is doing absolutely brilliant. She is walking, running, a chatterbox – absolutely no signs so far of MLD. She is an absolute character and has everyone around her laughing all the time.”

Only around five children are born each year in England with MLD.

According to Nice, the condition is caused by a lack of the enzyme Arylsulfatase-A.

Without this enzyme, substances called sulphatides build up, eventually destroying the protective myelin sheath of the nervous system.

As a result, the nerves in the brain and the peripheral nerves cease to function properly, causing symptoms including muscle weakness, sight and hearing loss, difficulty walking, loss of speech, cognitive decline and seizures.

Children whose MLD starts before 30 months (the most common and the most rapidly progressing type) deteriorate quickly and usually die between the ages of five and eight.

Those whose MLD starts between 30 months and six years of age have a life expectancy of 10 to 20 years more.

Libmeldy is being made available on the NHS as a specialist service through the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

This centre is one of just five European sites administering the treatment, and is the only site in the UK.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “This is a huge moment of hope for parents and their babies who are born with this devastating inherited disorder, that can now be treated with a single round of revolutionary treatment at a specialist centre on the NHS.

“I am delighted that we have given this miracle treatment to the Shaw family at what must have been a horrendous time for them, and I would like to thank the staff at Royal Manchester Children Hospital for turning research into reality for Teddi and others who will benefit.”

Professor Rob Wynn, director of the paediatric bone marrow transplant programme at the Royal Manchester, said: “Being able to offer this first licensed treatment as part of NHS standard of care and, crucially, transform Teddi’s life, has been an exciting experience for all of us involved here in Manchester – staff, researchers, patients and families.

“Through the years, colleagues and I have looked after a range of patients with rare but severe conditions, where treatment has been limited.

“It is wonderful to be involved in this breakthrough moment and deliver a gene therapy which will transform outcomes for patients with MLD.”

Professor Simon Jones, a clinical director at the Royal Manchester, said: “MLD is a progressive, life-limiting condition and, prior to this metabolic disorder service being made available via the NHS, there were no approved treatment options available.”

Vivienne Clark, chairwoman of MLD Support Association UK, said she is “thrilled” that Teddi is now expected to lead a normal life.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Gene therapy is transforming healthcare and, most importantly, saving lives.

“Thanks to treatments such as Libmeldy, children like Teddi and their families can avoid heartbreak and spend more precious moments together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘It’s just so shocking’: Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
4
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull ‘viciously’ attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’
7
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
8
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
9
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
10
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree
Mike Park believes action must be taken to tackle the activities of Greenpeace which, he believes, risk the safety of fishermen at sea.
Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing'
The John Muir Trust says JMT said a out-of-season and night shooting licence is needed to protect woodland from grazing deer (Image: grafxart/Shutterstock)
Victor Clements: Scottish Government must support those delivering on woodland expansion
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Seafox Burj jack-up rig. -. Supplied by Seafox Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
rock of ages aberdeen
Review: Temperatures soar at HMT as racy Rock of Ages sends audience wild
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition
The Scottish Government recently said that dualling the A9 by 2025 would not be possible (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
Morna Young's play Babs is at The Lemon Tree with music by Bethany Tennick (pictured) as part of the A Play, A Pie, And A Pint series. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Review: Babs is a delicious journey of discovery and magic at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks

Most Commented