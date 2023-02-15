D-day veteran and newborn great-grandson share a birthday 100 years apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

D-day veteran and newborn great-grandson share a birthday 100 years apart

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 11:07 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:47 am
D-Day veteran Ken Hobbs and his great-grandson, Sonny Baldwin, share a birthday a century apart (PA)
D-Day veteran Ken Hobbs and his great-grandson, Sonny Baldwin, share a birthday a century apart (PA)

A D-Day veteran and his great-grandson share a birthday a century apart.

Ken Hobbs celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday February 12 at the Blind Veterans UK wellbeing centre in Brighton, East Sussex, surrounded by his friends and family – except his granddaughter, Stephanie Baldwin.

Mrs Baldwin started feeling contractions on Friday and gave birth to Sonny at 7.57pm on Sunday, meaning he was born 100 years to the day after his great-grandfather.

The 34-year-old said: “It’s just unbelievable and amazing how it’s all turned out. My grandad is the rock of our family and I’m so proud of him.

“The fact that Sonny was born on his 100th birthday is the most amazing coincidence and something we will remember forever.

Veterans turn 100 years old
Ken Hobbs reads his 100th birthday card from the King (Family handout/PA)

“It’s also a lovely early birthday present for his older brother, Lennon, who turns five in a couple of weeks.”

Sonny’s father, 44-year-old Kieran Baldwin, said: “He was due on the 7th, so this wasn’t something that we had ever considered would happen.

“When Steph started to have contractions on Friday we started to think it was a real possibility.

“We’re over the moon and it’s just fantastic that Steph, Sonny and Ken are all healthy and well.”

Mr Hobbs said: “It’s absolutely marvellous. Everyone is delighted. We’re one big happy family, we’re all very close.

“They’ll be bringing the baby up to see me, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mr Hobbs joined the Royal Army Service Corps in 1942.

After basic training in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, which involved a lot of “foot slogging”, he became a driver and delivered essential cargo across England right up until D-Day.

At 7.30am he drove his vehicle on to Sword Beach and remembers it was “very noisy”.

Veterans turn 100 years old
Ken Hobbs in 1942 (Family handout/PA)

He recalled meeting a Frenchman at the top of the beach, who said: “Hello Tommy, I knew you’d come back one day.”

Mr Hobbs suffered an injury to his left eye following an accident just after the war ended, but this did not stop him driving and he went on to get a job as a bus driver.

He was diagnosed with macular degeneration later in life and has received support from Blind Veterans UK since 2012.

He met friend and Bletchley Park veteran Margaret Wilson at the charity’s wellness centre, where he lives, and the pair celebrated their 100th birthday together over Zoom as they discovered that by chance they also share a birthday.

Mr Hobbs said: “It’s awful when you lose your sight, as suddenly you can’t do the things that you used to be able to do.

“The charity has given me lots of equipment, like a magnifier, which means I can continue to read using the little sight that I have left.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
John Mackland on his final day of work after 48 years of service. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
The Gressingham duck main course from the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh celebrating with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
CR0015460 The opening of Aberdeen Football Club's new £12 million training ground Cormack Park at the new Dons Stadium, Kingsford. Picture of Bobby Clark. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 31/10/2019
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Keith Will. Image: DC Thomson
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is with Inverness until the end of the season. Image: SNS
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pharmacy group expansion Picture shows; l-r Ritchie Whyte, Aberdein Considine, Lynne and Andy Porter, and Danny Anderson, Aberdein Considine. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdein Considine Date; 07/02/2023
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and daughters Emma, 6, and Lily, 9, with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented