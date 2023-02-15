Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 12:21 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 1:24 pm
Nicola Bulley was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 (Family handout/PA)
Nicola Bulley was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 (Family handout/PA)

No evidence of a crime has been found in the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, a police chief said, as he criticised “ill-informed speculation” that had distracted detectives.

Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson defended his force’s investigation into the case of the missing mother-of-two at a press conference on Wednesday.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.

Setting out the details of the probe in more detail than police “normally” would, he said the scale has been “unprecedented”.

Nearly 40 detectives have sifted through hundreds of hours of CCTV, dashcam footage and tip-offs from the public.

And Mr Lawson said: “There is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.”

He added: “We’ve shared more detail in this conference than would normally be the case but we intended, by doing so – both in terms of the scale of the investigation and the resources and the intensity of it and something around Nicola’s vulnerabilities – that we are able to counter some of… the ill-informed speculation and conjecture that has at times distracted the investigation from what ought to have been its priorities.

“It has been a distraction. That is potentially damaging to the investigation, the community of St Michael’s and most importantly Nicola’s family.”

Nicola Bulley missing
A missing person poster and yellow ribbons with message of hope for Nicola Bulley on a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Senior investigating officer Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said her officers were being “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours”, which are “distracting” them from finding her, as she went through her decision-making process in detail.

She said the 45-year-old was designated a “high-risk” missing person because of a “number of specific vulnerabilities” and her “main working hypothesis” was still that the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre.

“As any senior investigating officer does, you form a number of hypotheses – that is scenarios which are possible from the information to hand,” she said.

“Those hypotheses included the one that she possibly could have gone into the river, that there could have been third-party involvement and lastly, that she could have left the area voluntarily.

“Those hypotheses have remained in place throughout, are reviewed regularly.”

In an answer to a question, she later added: “I’m not going to go into the details of those individual vulnerabilities. I’ve asked you to respect the family, who are going through unimaginable pain and distress at this moment.

“But those vulnerabilities based our decision-making in terms of grading Nicola as high risk and have continued to form part of my investigation throughout.”

Ms Smith told of “persistent myths” about the case.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media (Peter Powell/PA)
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media (Peter Powell/PA)

She said: “The derelict house which is across the other side of the river has been searched three times, with the permission of the owner, and Nicola is not in there.

“The red van, we’re really grateful to members of the public for ringing into the inquiry, we wouldn’t have got this far without everyone’s help.

“But it’s also really obvious that we are being inundated with false information, accusations and rumours which is distracting us from our work.”

She said reports of a red van in the area on the morning of Ms Bulley’s disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.

At a press conference on February 3 Lancashire Police first told the public of their “main working hypothesis” that the mortgage adviser fell in the river during a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am that day.

She has still not been found and detectives extended the search for her to the sea on February 3.

Asked if she hoped to find her alive, Ms Smith said: “I hope with all my heart that we find Nicola Bulley alive more than anything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
John Mackland on his final day of work after 48 years of service. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
The Gressingham duck main course from the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh celebrating with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
CR0015460 The opening of Aberdeen Football Club's new £12 million training ground Cormack Park at the new Dons Stadium, Kingsford. Picture of Bobby Clark. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 31/10/2019
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Keith Will. Image: DC Thomson
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is with Inverness until the end of the season. Image: SNS
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pharmacy group expansion Picture shows; l-r Ritchie Whyte, Aberdein Considine, Lynne and Andy Porter, and Danny Anderson, Aberdein Considine. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdein Considine Date; 07/02/2023
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and daughters Emma, 6, and Lily, 9, with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented