Teenage boy admits causing death of woman in e-scooter collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Teenage boy admits causing death of woman in e-scooter collision

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 12:29 pm
Linda Davis died on June 8 last year (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Linda Davis died on June 8 last year (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A 14-year-old boy has admitted to causing the death of a grandmother while driving an electric scooter.

Pedestrian Linda Davis, 71, was injured when she was hit by the teenager on a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on June 2 last year.

Mrs Davis, who was known as Lou, died six days later in hospital.

Appearing at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and another of causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers, and supported by his father, the boy, who is from Nottinghamshire, spoke only to confirm his details and enter pleas.

District Judge Leo Pyle granted the teenager bail until his next court appearance, with a condition to cooperate with the authorities prior to the hearing.

He said: “This case will clearly require a pre-sentence report in respect of the defendant’s age.

“I will also need sufficient time because clearly there will be victim personal statements which will need to be read, should the authors of those victim personal statements wish to read them out in court.”

Addressing the defendant, he said: “By placing you on bail, it is vital that you keep out of trouble with the police and do not be tempted to use any of these machines.

“I leave all sentencing options available to myself.

“I am not tying my hands as to how I will deal with you.”

Kelly Shooter, prosecuting, said that Mrs Davis’ daughter, who attended court, wished to read out a statement at the sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for March 8.

The teenager appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court (Emma Coles/PA)
The teenager appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Emma Coles/PA)

Neil Taylor, defending, made no submissions.

According to the Department for Transport, it is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes on roads. Riders must have a driving licence.

To be used on public roads and in public spaces lawfully, they must conform to a number of requirements, including being insured, taxed, and used with relevant safety equipment and other conditions.

However, the DfT website states that “it is likely that they (riders) will find it very difficult to comply with all of these requirements”, meaning their use on public roads would effectively be a criminal offence.

They can be used on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

Around 1,300 e-scooters are currently available for hire in Nottingham under the city council’s SuperPedestrian scheme, a Government-backed trial running until May 2024.

These are legal on public roads in some areas of the city under certain conditions, but riders must be aged at least 18 and hold at least a provisional driving licence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
John Mackland on his final day of work after 48 years of service. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
The Gressingham duck main course from the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh celebrating with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
CR0015460 The opening of Aberdeen Football Club's new £12 million training ground Cormack Park at the new Dons Stadium, Kingsford. Picture of Bobby Clark. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 31/10/2019
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Keith Will. Image: DC Thomson
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is with Inverness until the end of the season. Image: SNS
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pharmacy group expansion Picture shows; l-r Ritchie Whyte, Aberdein Considine, Lynne and Andy Porter, and Danny Anderson, Aberdein Considine. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdein Considine Date; 07/02/2023
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and daughters Emma, 6, and Lily, 9, with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented