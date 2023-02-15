Senior officer apologises over decision to grant gun licence to Keyham shooter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior officer apologises over decision to grant gun licence to Keyham shooter

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 4:03 pm
Police in Biddick Drive, Plymouth, following the shootings (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police in Biddick Drive, Plymouth, following the shootings (Ben Birchall/PA)

A senior officer has apologised for the decision to grant and later return a shotgun licence to Jake Davison, telling an inquest: “It should not have happened.”

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden is the most senior officer from Devon and Cornwall Police to give evidence at the inquest into the death of five people killed by Davison in Keyham, Plymouth, on August 12 2021.

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, at their home in the Devon city before shooting dead Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the black Weatherby pump-action shotgun on himself as police arrived.

Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)
Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

Mr Linden was asked about the decision to grant Davison a shotgun licence in 2017 and to return it to him after it was seized in September 2020, when he assaulted two teenagers in a park.

He told the hearing at Exeter Racecourse: “Our view is that in 2017, Jake Davison should not have been given a certificate and in 2020, following the skatepark incident, certainly should not have been given one.”

Mr Linden later added: “Jake Davison should not have had a licence. Jake Davison should not have had a licence again in 2020. For that, we very much apologise. It should not have happened.”

The inquest previously heard that an assessment by the firearms licensing department at Devon and Cornwall Police for Davison’s original application did not explore his autism and previous outbursts of violence.

The Weatherby pump action shotgun (top) used by Jake Davison next to a police issue tactical single barrel 12-gauge pump action shotgun (Plymouth HM Coroner/PA)
The Weatherby pump action shotgun (top) used by Jake Davison next to a police issue tactical single barrel 12-gauge pump action shotgun (Plymouth HM Coroner/PA)

He had been involved in a domestic incident with his father in 2015, and was suspected of assaulting someone outside a Tesco store in 2016.

The decision to return Davison’s licence in 2021, weeks before he carried out the fatal shootings, was incorrect, the inquest has been told.

Mr Linden described a number of factors behind those decisions, including budgetary pressures, leadership management and the quality of executive scrutiny, as well as training.

“The scrutiny and the quality of the decision-making by inquiry officers throughout, and the interpretation of the national guidance, was not as it should have been,” he said.

“I think it is quite clear, looking back at this case and other cases, that there was an overly optimistic tolerance of risk.”

He told the inquest that a review of licences granted by the force uncovered instances where guidance was “ignored entirely” and when officers made a decision “which clearly should have been referred to a senior manager”.

Referring to Davison’s application, he said: “If it had been referred to a senior manager, it would be unlikely a licence would have been given. I can say, if it came before us today, it would not be granted.”

Mr Linden described how there had been a number of changes made at Devon and Cornwall Police following the Keyham shootings.

The firearms licensing department has increased from 45 members of staff to 99 staff members, while the force’s rate for refusing applications is now around double the national average.

There is new training, a change in culture, and improvements in auditing processes including dip sampling of one in five decisions, Mr Linden told the hearing.

Mr Linden was asked about differences between applying for a firearms licence and a shotgun licence, with the former a more stringent process.

He said: “I can see no policing purpose for these to be different.”

The senior officer called for a national inquiry form for applications, as well as a national risk assessment tool that showed who within a department should consider an application.

Mr Linden was asked about Davison’s interest in the incel – or involuntarily celibate – subculture which involves men expressing hostility towards women.

Investigators found almost one million files on Davison’s digital devices, with 57 of these files deemed as containing disturbing content.

These were discovered following “extremely intrusive methods” and would not have been obvious otherwise, Mr Linden told the court.

Davison would not have been quizzed on incel culture as part of his firearms application but general questions should have brought up his “fascination with America and gun culture”, Mr Linden said.

He added: “I think the lack of curiosity is clear in this case. I think the obvious failure to follow up obvious lines of inquiry in this case has already been heard.”

The inquest continues.

