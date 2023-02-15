Boy, 15, detained for life for ‘senseless’ supermarket stabbing murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Boy, 15, detained for life for ‘senseless’ supermarket stabbing murder

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 4:37 pm
Ian Kirwan (West Mercia Police/PA)
Ian Kirwan (West Mercia Police/PA)

A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for the “senseless” murder of a shopper after a row in a Redditch supermarket toilet, having travelled to the Worcestershire town planning to rob and deal drugs.

The youngster was convicted of the killing following a trial last month, where a jury heard how 53-year-old Ian Kirwan was knifed in the heart by the boy – then aged 14 – acting as a part of a masked gang which “terrorised” members of the public.

The youth was ordered to be detained for a minimum of 14 years.

Mr Kirwan, described by his wife as a “wonderful person” with “the biggest heart”, had only popped to B&Q to buy a light switch before going to Asda to use a toilet.

Sentencing the killer, on Wednesday, Mr Justice Fraser said: “Mr Kirwan’s murder is a tragedy and so utterly senseless that it defies description.

“It is also a stark reminder – if society were to need one – of the danger of young people carrying knives with them as a matter of routine.”

He added that if knife crime had – as was described in 2009 by another High Court judge – reached “epidemic proportions”, then “it appears to be even more so now”.

“During the period of this trial, the media have been reporting fatal stabbings on a depressingly regular basis,” he added.

The killer, from Birmingham – who cannot be named for legal reasons despite an application by the press, travelled with other boys by train to the town on March 8 last year, where Mr Kirwan was subjected to a minute-long attack near the entrance of an Asda store.

Jurors cleared the three other youths – now aged 14, 15 and 16 – of murder and manslaughter, but found them guilty of violent disorder.

The older boy had also previously admitted having the 12-inch kitchen knife used for the fatal attack.

They were each handed youth rehabilitation orders.

The judge said the youths – part of a larger group – had travelled to Redditch “determined to cause trouble” and “terrorise the place”, wearing dark clothing, some with balaclavas, or hoods up

They travelled with an intention to “stain” – street slang meaning to rob – as well “attempt to deal in drugs”.

The judge said the group had caused trouble on the train, and the town centre “storming, en masse, into a nail bar and stealing items including a wrench”, also “abusing members of the public and seeking a confrontation”, which was “all indicative of a general plan”.

By contrast “blameless” and “generous” Mr Kirwan, who with his wife, had earlier been looking after a friend’s foster child, had gone to buy a light switch before using Asda’s toilets where the youths banged the door of his cubicle and shouted abuse at him.

On leaving the store “it was Mr Kirwan’s fatal misfortune” that “he came across that group again”, where an altercation started.

The killer shouted “if you want trouble, you can have trouble”, before drawing a carving knife from the waistband of another youth.

The killer then stabbed Mr Kirwan once in the heart, with another member of the callous group even chasing the fatally injured and retreating Mr Kirwan into the store, where he collapsed on the floor, as members of the public and later paramedics battled in vain to save him.

The judge told the murderer, sat silently in the dock while members of his family watched from a packed public gallery: “I find that you intended to kill Mr Kirwan… and stabbed him directly in the chest.”

The attackers then fled, dropping the knife in a roadside drain – where it was later recovered using a police dog – before attempting to cover their tracks, deleting messages and data off their mobile phones.

They also feared one of their number had “snitched”, when the killer was later arrested – although it turned out the boy’s mother had driven him to a police station, where he handed himself in.

A 10-week trial was told Mr Kirwan, an artificial intelligence engineer who worked at Jaguar Land Rover’s Coventry headquarters, was an “unfortunate member of the public in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Mr Justice Fraser said: “To family and friends of any murder victim, a criminal trial must seem cold and sterile, seemingly ignoring the impact of those affected – who had done nothing more controversial than going to shops to buy an item that would cost a couple pounds.

“Ian Kirwan never came home, and died on the floor of a supermarket, murdered by a teenager for no reason at all, surrounded by strangers, who tried their best to help him.

“No sentence passed can ever put that right, or bring Mr Kirwan back.”

The murderer, wearing a suit, nodded to family members as he was led away to begin his sentence.

His barrister Narita Bahra KC, earlier told the judge of her client’s remorse, and how he had told one key worker: “I feel really sad about it but I can’t go back in time and change it.

“I want to say sorry to the family but it’s not good enough.”

Earlier, in a victim personal statement read to court by Benjamin Aina KC, prosecuting, Mr Kirwan’s wife Lyndsey Blythe said she and her husband had “longed” for a child, having undergone unsuccessful rounds of IVF.

“Our plan in 2022 was to look into adopting,” she said.

“That chance has now been taken away from Ian, and he’ll never have the chance to be called Daddy.”

“Ian was my rock, my soulmate, my husband,” she said.

“Ian didn’t deserve to die.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
4
2
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Qatar oil rig murder. Scott Forrest from Maud, is accused of murdering his colleague in a violent incident offshore. Robert Robson (wearing hat) died and another, Christopher Begley (blue shirt) was injured. Picture shows; Qatar offshore murder. Seafox Burj, Christopher Begley, Robert Robson.. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
William MacDowell, looked visibly frail during his trial at the High Court in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
Struan Primary was mothballed in 2022 Image: Google Maps.
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented