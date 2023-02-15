Man jailed for fifth time after leaving daughters in Libya loses sentence appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man jailed for fifth time after leaving daughters in Libya loses sentence appeal

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 4:39 pm
Appeal judges outlined their decision in a written ruling
Appeal judges outlined their decision in a written ruling (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man who took his two daughters from their mother and left them with relatives in Libya eight years ago has failed in an appeal bid after being jailed by a judge for a fifth time.

Sir Jonathan Cohen had handed Mohammed El Zubaidy a 12-month jail term at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in December.

The judge concluded that El Zubaidy had breached orders made during a High Court fight with estranged wife Tanya Borg, who is in her 40s and from Pewsey, Wiltshire, and was in contempt.

Mohammed El Zubaidy received a 12 month jail term
Mohammed El Zubaidy was jailed for a fifth time in December (Tanya Borg/PA)

Three appeal judges have dismissed an appeal against the sentence following a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

El Zubaidy, who is also in his 40s, argued that the sentence imposed by Sir Jonathan was “manifestly excessive in all the circumstances”.

Lord Justice Bean, Lord Justice Moylan and Lord Justice Lewis disagreed, and said Sir Jonathan had not made any “error”.

They have outlined their decision in a written ruling.

Angel El Zubaidy missing
Tanya Borg with her daughters Angel, left, and Maya (Tanya Borg/PA)

Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, now 22, and her 11-year-old sister, Maya, back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his mother in Tripoli in early 2015, judges have heard.

She had taken High Court action in London and her eldest daughter has been classified as a “vulnerable” adult by judges.

Orders were aimed at reuniting Ms Borg with her daughters and Sir Jonathan described the case as “about as bad” as it was “possible to imagine”.

Four other judges had previously handed El Zubaidy jail terms, of 12 months and two years, after also concluding he had breached orders aimed at getting his daughters back home to their mother.

Angel, left, and Maya
Angel, left, and Maya were left with relatives in Libya eight years ago (Tanya Borg/PA)

Ms Borg had complained, earlier this year, that he was still in breach of orders and asked Sir Jonathan to impose a fifth jail sentence.

El Zubaidy had been given a 12-month term in 2017, separate jail terms of two years and 12 months in 2018, and another 12-month term in 2021.

Ms Borg and El Zubaidy had met two decades ago, judges have heard.

She was born in Malta, and he was born in Libya.

