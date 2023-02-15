Police detail ‘persistent myths’ about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police detail ‘persistent myths’ about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 4:41 pm
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media on the search for Nicola Bulley (Peter Powell/PA Images)
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media on the search for Nicola Bulley (Peter Powell/PA Images)

Police say a number of “persistent myths” continue to circulate following the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.

Lancashire Police say they are being “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” about the case which is “distracting” them.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said: “We’re really grateful to members of the public for ringing in to the inquiry, we wouldn’t have got this far without everyone’s help.

“But it’s also really obvious that we are being inundated with false information, accusations and rumours which is distracting us from our work.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith update the media as police continue their search for Nicola Bulley (Peter Powell/PA Wire)

She also said the speculation has been “affecting” Ms Bulley’s family.

Here are the “persistent myths” referred to during the press conference:

-Derelict house

There has been speculation about a derelict house on the other side of the River Wyre.

However, Ms Smith said it has been searched three times, with the permission of the owner, and Ms Bulley was not there.

-Red van

Reports from witnesses described seeing a red van they considered to be suspicious in the area around the time Ms Bulley went missing.

Police say they are continuing to make enquiries to try to track down the van, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Ms Smith added: “We are continuing to investigate that so that we can identify whoever was in the area at that time to make sure they can’t give us more information.”

Nicola Bulley missing
The actions of amateur sleuths and social media video-makers have been hurtful to the family of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, police say (Family handout/PA)

-Fisherman

There have also been reports of fisherman seen in the area on the morning of Ms Bulley’s disappearance, who were described as suspicious.

Ms Smith said: “I myself don’t find it suspicious that fisherman would be in the area of a river that morning or carrying fishing rods.”

However, officers have checked CCTV, contacted local angling clubs and appealed for information, following a witness report about a fisherman in the area supposedly trying to cover his face.

-Glove

Police say a glove found in the area does not belong to Ms Bulley.

Ms Smith said: “You’ll no doubt be aware that TikTokers have been playing their own private detectives and have been in the area.

“A glove has been recovered that is not believed to be relevant to the investigation, it is not Nicola’s but we have got that in our possession.”

-Caravan site

Rumours have circulated about CCTV at a nearby caravan site not working.

Lancashire Police says this is not the case and officers have been helped “beyond all belief” by owners of the site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
4
2
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Qatar oil rig murder. Scott Forrest from Maud, is accused of murdering his colleague in a violent incident offshore. Robert Robson (wearing hat) died and another, Christopher Begley (blue shirt) was injured. Picture shows; Qatar offshore murder. Seafox Burj, Christopher Begley, Robert Robson.. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
William MacDowell, looked visibly frail during his trial at the High Court in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
Struan Primary was mothballed in 2022 Image: Google Maps.
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented