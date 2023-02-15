Man, 18, charged with murder of ‘kind and loving’ 16-year-old boy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 16-year-old boy who was seriously assaulted in Chelmsford.

Essex Police said Andy Wood, 16, was found injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at about 11.30pm on Sunday, and he subsequently died in hospital.

The force said Elijah Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a pointed article.

Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in custody.

In a statement released through police, Mr Wood’s family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people.

“His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Police have asked that people do not speculate on social media about the circumstances surrounding his death.