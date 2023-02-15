Hundreds attend vigils in Dublin and Belfast in memory of Brianna Ghey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds attend vigils in Dublin and Belfast in memory of Brianna Ghey

By Press Association
February 15, 2023
Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil at the Spire on O’Connell Street in Dublin, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on Saturday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil at the Spire on O’Connell Street in Dublin, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on Saturday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Hundreds of people have taken part in vigils in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Dublin and Belfast.

In Dublin, people gathered at The Spire on O’Connell Street, while in Belfast they came together at the front of the City Hall.

Protesters carried placards reading “Rest in Power” and “Trans Rights Now”.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.

People attending the Belfast vigil held posters reading ‘Rest in Power’ (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

In Dublin, many of those who attended the vigil lit candles and left them on the pavement in front of a portrait of Brianna.

Academic and LGBTQ activist Ailbhe Smyth described the teenager as “strong and fearless”.

She said: “She was only 16. She was on the cusp between girlhood and womanhood, that very delicate and also very wonderful moment.

“I felt her family’s grief so much when they said in their beautiful statement about the death of their daughter.

“They said she was strong, fearless and one of a kind. I thought of that young woman and how brave she had been in her life to say I am a trans woman.”

Brianna Ghey death
A pictures of Brianna Ghey, as members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil at the Spire on O’Connell Street in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Solidarity councillor Leah Whelan told the vigil: “Brianna was only 16.

“She deserves recognition, she deserves respect and she deserves to be alive today.”

In Belfast, many of those who attended the vigil carried photographs of Brianna.

Leo Lardie from the Rainbow Project addresses the Belfast rally (Jonathan McCambridge/PA

Leo Lardie, from the Rainbow Project, told the vigil: “Usually I am known as a man who is never at a loss for words, but today I truly and utterly am.

“There are no words to describe how hopelessly tragic and keenly painful the senseless death of a young girl like Brianna is.

“We are here tonight to show our deepest sympathies for her family, friends and the trans and non-binary community of the UK all of whom are left bereft by her sudden death.

“The UK can feel like an increasingly frightening place for trans and non-binary people to exist.”

Alliance representative on Belfast City Council Micky Murray said the death of Brianna was being felt by the trans community right across the world.

He said: “I hope this event brings comfort but I also think it brings a level of discomfort.

“Obviously we don’t want to have events like this, we don’t want to have to stand here to protest and to hold vigils.”

