Hundreds gather at candlelit vigil for Brianna Ghey outside DfE building

A candlelit vigil has been held outside the Department for Education in memory of Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the department building in central London, holding trans pride flags and placards.

Graffiti was left on the walls at the Department of Education in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A minute’s silence for Brianna was held at 7pm.

Bouquets of flowers and a sign saying RIP Brianna were left at the door of the building.

The crowd chanted: “When trans rights are under attack, what do you do?

“Stand up, fight back.”

Candles and signs were left outside the Department of Education in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The crowd also chanted: “Say her name, Brianna Ghey.”

Messages to Brianna were written on postcards and left outside the building.

One read: “You were too young.”

The other read: “Trans rights are human rights.”

At the end of the vigil, the attendees staged a “die-in”.

They lay on the ground and chanted: “How many of our corpses does it take for you to care?”