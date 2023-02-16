Phase out keeping large animals in zoos, say survey respondents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Phase out keeping large animals in zoos, say survey respondents

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 12:04 am
The Born Free Foundation said 75% of the British public supports its aims of removing large animals like rhinos from zoos (Niall Carson/PA)
The Born Free Foundation said 75% of the British public supports its aims of removing large animals like rhinos from zoos (Niall Carson/PA)

A majority of people want zoos and wildlife parks to phase out keeping large animals in captive enclosures, according to the results of a new survey.

Research commissioned by the Born Free Foundation found that three-quarters of respondents said it was very or quite important that the next UK government begins phasing out large captive animals such as elephants, lions, tigers, giraffes and rhinos.

Born Free said the survey, undertaken by Opinion Matters and sampling 2,000 adults from each UK region, shows a “tide of public support” for its policy of removing large animals from zoos, which it described as “archaic, unethical and damaging”.

A spokesperson from the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) said surveys by YouGov have shown the opposite results – that more than 75% of the UK public support zoo conservation and that Born Free’s figures do not “seem to relate to the real world”.

Dr Mark Jones, Born Free’s head of policy, said: “Wild animals are traded and kept in zoos and private homes in ever-increasing numbers.

“Wildlife crime continues to have devastating impacts on individual animals, wildlife habitats, and wider society.

“Far too little is being done to effectively protect and restore our natural fauna and flora or safeguard the welfare of wild animals.”

Born Free released a manifesto on Thursday in which it wants political parties to commit to phasing out captive animals, ban the importation of hunting trophies, stop the badger cull and end the use of animal fur in the military.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King’s Guard continues to wear bearskin hats as part of their ceremonial dress (Joe Giddens/PA)

It said the British public supports its policies citing the results of the survey which also found that 85% agree there should be a ban on bringing endangered animals into the UK as hunting trophies, 67% support an end to the badger cull and 79% agree with stopping the import and sale of fur.

The spokesperson from BIAZA said: “We agree the Government should prioritise the protection and restoration of UK wildlife, which is why we’ve supported campaigns to maintain & strengthen protections for native species.

“We agree the Government should do more to tighten the trade and keeping of exotic pets, which is why we have been a leading voice on calling for the outlaw of primates as pets.

“BIAZA zoos and aquariums are enormously popular, welcoming over 35 million visits in a normal year. Just this week our members zoos and aquariums are enjoying packed out crowds learning about nature and supporting conservation here in the UK and across 105 different countries.

“It is overwhelmingly clear that the great British public support good zoos and aquariums to care for animals and to make our planet a better and wilder place.”

SEA LIFE London Aquarium count and clean
BIAZA said the public show its support for zoo and aquarium conservation through their attendance (James Manning/PA)

Other results from Born Free’s survey found that 83% of respondents agree that the Government should tighten controls on keeping exotic pets and 82% would support the Government using its influence through trade deals to end animal cruelty overseas.

In Scotland, 88% of people were against the use of traps and snares, which are designed to restrain an animal until the operator of the trap comes to kill it.

A recent report from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said snares cause “significant welfare harms to both target and non-target species” as some animals die slowly when caught and juveniles may starve if their parent becomes trapped.

Will Travers, Born Free’s executive president, said: “We call on all political parties to recognise the importance of protecting and restoring wildlife and wild habitats and eliminating the negative impacts we have on the welfare of individual animals, by placing nature protection and animal welfare improvements at the heart of their manifesto commitments and delivering on those commitments in the parliamentary sessions that will follow. Nothing less will do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented