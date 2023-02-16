Radiotherapy measured against surgery for prostate cancer treatment side effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Radiotherapy measured against surgery for prostate cancer treatment side effects

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 12:05 am
The Royal Marsden Hospital (PA)
The Royal Marsden Hospital (PA)

Men who have an advanced form of radiotherapy instead of surgery for prostate cancer may suffer fewer side effects, a new study suggests.

One scientist suggested that the specific type of radiotherapy could be a “kinder” treatment option for some patients.

The study found that urinary and sexual side effects were less likely after two years.

But they were more likely to suffer minor bowel problems compared to those who had surgery.

The new study, led by scientists at the The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and The Institute of Cancer Research, London, is the first to compare the long-term side effects of stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) versus surgery in patients with early-stage prostate cancer.

Experts examined 109 men getting treatment at 10 UK cancer centres – with 50 men randomly assigned to get laparoscopic or robotically assisted surgery and 59 had radiotherapy treatment.

The men, who had an average age of 66, reported any side effects two years later.

Those who had the radiotherapy treatment reported better urinary continence and were less likely to report problems with their sex lives compared to those who had surgery.

Just 4.5% of those who had radiotherapy needed urinary continence pads after two years, compared to 47% of the surgical group.

But they did report more “bowel bother” after two years compared to the group who had surgery, according to an abstract of the study, which is to be presented to the 2023 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

Some 15% of the radiotherapy group reported minor bowel problems compared to none of those who had surgery.

Study chief investigator, Professor Nicholas van As, medical director and consultant clinical oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and professor in precision prostate radiotherapy at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “This world-first study reveals that SBRT, an advanced form of radiotherapy now widely available across the UK, is often kinder and can mean less long-term side effects than surgery for prostate cancer patients.

“One of the biggest concerns for men I see in clinic ahead of treatment for prostate cancer is whether it will make them incontinent, and many worry about the impact on their sexual function too.

“While there is a risk both SBRT and surgery will cause problems, these results suggest SBRT is less likely to.

“Going forwards, these results should support clinicians in facilitating important discussions with prostate cancer patients about whether to opt for SBRT or surgery, helping them make an informed decision based on their individual needs and concerns.”

Professor Emma Hall, co-director of the Clinical Trials and Statistics Unit at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, added: “This important trial uses patient-reported outcomes to understand how various treatments for prostate cancer affect patients following recovery.

“It’s great to see that using SBRT for early-stage prostate cancer can help people avoid sexual and urinary side effects that are commonly associated with surgery, and I hope these findings will help men decide, with their clinician, the best course of treatment for them.”

The Royal Marsden use a machine called a CyberKnife to deliver this kind of precision radiotherapy, which is delivered to patients in five high-radiation doses over one-to-two weeks, rather than standard radiotherapy which delivers moderate doses through approximately 20 sessions over four weeks.

The hospital has two of the machines, which were funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Alexander Szczerbiuk (Handout/The Royal Marsden)

Alexander Szczerbiuk, 73 from Morden, in south-west London, had the treatment in 2017 after a prostate cancer diagnosis and enrolling in the trial.

“In terms of treatment, you couldn’t wish for anything better,” he said.

“It was only two months from my diagnosis to the last of my five CyberKnife sessions, and I was pleased as punch everything happened so quickly.

“Before the treatment, my biggest concern was incontinence, as I really couldn’t bear the thought of having to use urinary pads.

“I was delighted to be selected for CyberKnife which, as a minimally invasive option, was a no-brainer.

“Fortunately, the side effects have been minimal and, while I experience rectal bleeding very occasionally, I urinate normally and have never needed to use a pad.”

Colin Maskell (Handout/The Royal Marsden)

Colin Maskell, 71 from Sutton, was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and received the same treatment during the trial.

“My treatment started in January 2018 and there was nothing to it really,” he said.

“I didn’t feel anything at all, and it was over after five 40-minute sessions.

“Finding out I had prostate cancer was daunting, but The Royal Marsden has been excellent and the treatment itself has barely impacted my life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented