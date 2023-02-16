Care home resident, 85, fulfils wish to complete world’s fastest zipline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Care home resident, 85, fulfils wish to complete world’s fastest zipline

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 8:01 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 10:04 am
Eighty-five-year-old Sally Webster (right) from Care UK’s Deewater Grange in Chester completed the world’s fastest zipline alongside her daughter Juliet (left) (Darren Robinson Photography/CareUK)
Eighty-five-year-old Sally Webster (right) from Care UK’s Deewater Grange in Chester completed the world’s fastest zipline alongside her daughter Juliet (left) (Darren Robinson Photography/CareUK)

An 85-year-old care home resident from Cheshire with a passion for adventure has completed the world’s fastest zipline.

Sally Webster reached speeds of 100mph as she took to the skies over Penrhyn Slate Quarry, near Bethesda in the Welsh county of Gwynedd, in a trip organised by her care home on Tuesday.

Ms Webster, from Care UK’s Deewater Grange in Huntington, Chester, flew down the 1.5km-long and 500-foot high zipline with her daughter Juliet, a 52-year-old yoga teacher from Chester.

“Wow! Doing the zipline today really made me feel alive,” Ms Webster said.

“I was nervous at first but so excited. I never thought at my age I’d see myself at the top of Snowdonia – never mind ziplining down it!

“The best part was getting to do the zipline together with my daughter.”

Ms Webster zoomed over Snowdonia at 100mph at a height of 500 feet (Care UK/ Darren Robinson)

Ms Webster zoomed through Penrhyn Slate Quarry on the Velocity 2 zipwire run by Zip World, which claims to be the fastest zipline in the world and the longest in Europe.

Donning goggles, a hard hat and padded safety suit, Ms Webster was pictured smiling with her arms raised in the air alongside her daughter after completing her descent.

“The drive to the summit was breathtaking, and seeing the mountain ranges and the fresh country air reminded me of where I grew up as a child,” she added.

Ms Webster gives a thumbs up after her daring zipline over Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales (Care UK/ Darren Robinson)

The octogenarian is known for her adventurous nature after she paraglided over Morzine, France, in her mid-sixties.

She was also an active member of the Fulbourne Ramblers group for more than 20 years and spent her time hiking around East Anglia and Europe.

Ms Webster’s day at the zipline was organised after her care home installed a “wishing tree” on which residents were allowed to suggest hobbies or activities they would like to try.

“All I can say is a big thank you to the team for organising it, and once again, wow!” Ms Webster said.

Ms Webster (right) completed her descent alongside daughter Juliet (left) (Care UK/ Darren Robinson)

Sally Cooper, home manager at Deewater Grange, said: “Here at Deewater Grange, no wish is too big or too small, and so when Sally said she wanted to complete the world’s fastest zipline, we knew we had to make her daring dream a reality.

“We are thrilled to have helped Sally complete her once-in-a-lifetime wish and it was wonderful to see the excitement on her face as she landed after her zipline – a big thank you to the team at Zip World too for helping make Sally’s dream come true.

“The team at Deewater Grange delve into all residents’ life stories to learn more about their lifelong passions and see how they can bring special wishes to life.

“I cannot wait to see which resident’s wish we organise next – the sky really is the limit!”

