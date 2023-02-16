Teenager appears in court charged with murder of boy, 16

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Elijah Clark, 18, had bruising around his left eye when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The defendant, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, is said to have killed Andy Wood with a knife, magistrates were told.

Essex Police said Mr Wood was found injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at about 11.30pm on Sunday, and he subsequently died in hospital.

Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford after the death of a 16-year-old boy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Clark was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of a pointed article.

The court heard that the allegation of ABH was in respect of someone who was with Mr Wood.

Clark, who had short cropped dark hair and wore a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody until Friday when he is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in custody.

In a statement released through police, Mr Wood’s family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people.

“His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”