Funeral held for wife of Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Funeral held for wife of Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 1:58 pm
Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford and wife Clare (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford and wife Clare (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

A funeral has been held for the wife of Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Clare Drakeford died suddenly at the age of 71 last month.

Family and friends of the couple, as well as senior politicians, attended the private service at Wenallt Chapel in Thornhill Crematorium, Cardiff, on Thursday morning.

Among those to pay their respects were the Senedd’s presiding officer Elin Jones, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, the Welsh Conservatives’ Andrew RT Davies and Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

The First Minister of Wales arriving at Wenallt chapel, Thornhill Crematorium for the funeral of his wife Clare. (Jonathan Myers/Wales Online)
The First Minister of Wales arriving at Wenallt Chapel in Thornhill Crematorium for the funeral of his wife Clare (Jonathan Myers/Wales Online)

Former first minister Carwyn Jones also attended, along with a number of frontbench Labour MPs and Senedd cabinet ministers including Jane Hutt, Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles and chief executive of the Senedd Manon Antoniazzi.

In a tweet posted following the funeral, Mr Drakeford said: “The past weeks have been incredibly difficult for our family, but I’m grateful for the many kind words of support we have received.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Mr Drakeford and his wife married in 1977 and had three children. They lived in Cardiff at the time of her death.

Casket of Clare Drakeford who had been married to Welsh FM Mark Drakeford for over four decades. (Jonathan Myers/Wales Online)
The coffin of Clare Drakeford, who had been married to Mark Drakeford for more than four decades (Jonathan Myers/Wales Online)

Tributes were paid to Mrs Drakeford from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote in a tweet: “Incredibly sad to hear about the sudden death of Clare Drakeford.

“I know how committed Mark and Clare were to each other. I can’t imagine the pain Mark and his family will now be feeling.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to them.”

A funeral procession took place prior to the private service on Thursday morning. (Jonathan Myers/Wales Online)
A funeral procession took place prior to the private service on Thursday morning (Jonathan Myers/Wales Online)

UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send our deepest condolences to Mark and all the family.

“I know just how close they were as a couple, and I can only imagine the sense of loss Mark and the whole family are feeling.”

Mr Drakeford revealed in an ITV Wales podcast that he had isolated from his wife for most of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, living in a separate building in the garden of his family home in order to keep her and her elderly mother safe while they were both shielding.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Inspections have been done to make sure the road is safe following the crash. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Keith Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
CR0041190 Reporter Name - Kathryn Wylie Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Mark Hall NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLLIE Wednesday the 15 February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
File photo dated 25/04/22 of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been urged to back a bid for a green freeport in the north east of Scotland. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday August 11, 2022. A consortium consisting of Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority and the city's airport, launched the bid in June. See PA story SCOTLAND Freeports. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
The Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Uniforms will be recycled in Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
A teenager has been charged after a series of attempted break-ins in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Highland League Weekly EXTRA, with highlights of the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle, is out now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented