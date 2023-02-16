Freezer removed again from Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara artwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Freezer removed again from Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara artwork

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 3:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 3:51 pm
An artwork by street artist Banksy has had its freezer removed once more (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An artwork by street artist Banksy has had its freezer removed once more (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A freezer which forms part of an artwork by Banksy in Kent has been removed for a second time.

The mural, titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, had seen its chest freezer, broken garden chair, blue crate and empty beer bottle taken away by a local council in Margate on Tuesday.

All the pieces were subsequently returned by Thanet District Council, who said on Wednesday it was in contact with the property owner to discuss ways to preserve the piece.

On Thursday, the Red Eight Gallery in London said the freezer was now in storage with permission from the homeowner, before a permanent home can be found for the entire work.

New Banksy artworks
Sightseers check out the artwork following the first removal by the local council (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Julian Usher, chief executive of the gallery, said: “(The homeowners) have stipulated that they wish a local charity supporting prevention of domestic abuse against women to benefit along with the piece being used to raise awareness in Margate and nationally.

“We are in conversation with civil engineers and building contractors regarding the safe removal of the piece.

“Regarding the freezer the council removed it to make it safe and we have protected the wall with a Perspex cover.

“The freezer has been returned by the council and is currently in storage for safe keeping until it can be reunited with the art once the wall has been removed.”

New Banksy artworks
Valentine’s Day Mascara in its original form (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He added that the owner is “grateful” for Banksy’s gift and will do “everything possible” to promote the prevention of domestic abuse, honour the Margate community and preserve the artwork.

The piece shows a housewife in 1950s-style dress, wearing a pinny and yellow washing-up gloves.

She also has a swollen eye and a missing tooth and is seemingly closing the lid of a chest freezer on her male partner, whose legs are sticking out.

It appeared to have a theme of domestic abuse and fighting violence against women.

On Tuesday, Banksy confirmed they were behind the artwork by sharing a series of photos of the piece to their Instagram account.

The homeowners also said: “We were not, in our wildest dreams expecting this. Without the support and quick actions of Red Eight Gallery, we have no doubt the artwork would not still be intact.

“We’ll do our best to respect the major parties involved but our key focus is raising the awareness of domestic abuse against women.”

Mr Usher also said the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate has no plans to display the piece after being contacted by the owner.

A spokesperson for Thanet District Council said officers removed the freezer for health and safety reasons.

They added: “This included decommissioning the freezer to remove the gas and also ensuring that members of the public could not become trapped inside it.

“Since we returned the freezer, a gallery representative (acting on behalf of the property’s owner) has taken it away into safe storage.

“Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork.

“We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Inspections have been done to make sure the road is safe following the crash. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Keith Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
CR0041190 Reporter Name - Kathryn Wylie Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Mark Hall NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLLIE Wednesday the 15 February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
File photo dated 25/04/22 of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been urged to back a bid for a green freeport in the north east of Scotland. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday August 11, 2022. A consortium consisting of Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority and the city's airport, launched the bid in June. See PA story SCOTLAND Freeports. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
The Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Uniforms will be recycled in Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
A teenager has been charged after a series of attempted break-ins in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Highland League Weekly EXTRA, with highlights of the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle, is out now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented