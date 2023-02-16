Puppy rescued from busy railway by trainee in middle of train driving lesson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Puppy rescued from busy railway by trainee in middle of train driving lesson

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 3:12 pm
A puppy was rescued from an active train track in London (Stefan Hug)
A puppy was rescued from an active train track in London (Stefan Hug)

A puppy spotted on the tracks of a busy London railway has been rescued by a trainee who was in the middle of a train driving lesson.

Stefan Hug, from east London, only started learning to drive a train in January but was forced to stop a Southern service from Beckenham Junction to London Bridge on Wednesday morning after seeing the small black puppy running alongside the train.

Trainee driver Stefan Hug saved a puppy found on an active train line in London (Rosalind McKenzie/PA)

The 32-year-old, who was accompanied by his driving instructor Kevin Timmins, said dogs are a rare sight on the railway track but the skills he learned in the classroom quickly “kicked in” as he completed his first rescue mission on the job.

“I think because you talk about it so many times the procedure just kicks in and you just know you need to bring the train to a stand, take a deep breath and think logically the next thing to do,” Mr Hug said.

“Of course, that was contacting the signaller to get permission and authorisation to do anything before we step outside and try to retrieve the puppy.”

The trainee and his teacher collected the uninjured female puppy safely from the tracks, bringing her on to a nearby platform and feeding her ham – and authorities are now searching for her owner.

Mr Hug was pictured cradling the small, black puppy in his arms, whilst safely stood on the railway platform.

The puppy was fed and looked after following the rescue mission (Stefan Hug)

The incident happened at around 7.50am near South Bermondsey – the penultimate stop on the train’s journey.

“We had just left South Bermondsey,” Mr Hug said.

“That was our last stop before London Bridge.

“Shortly before we left for South Bermondsey, I saw the puppy running on the left-hand side of our tracks.

“I engaged the brakes and brought the train to a stop.”

Driving instructor Mr Timmins, 54, from Kent, was pictured standing next to his mentee stroking the puppy after the rescue.

“We have an area next to the running rail called the cess, which is the area between the running tracks and the railway boundaries,” Mr Timmins explained.

“It was running in that area, which is where we first spotted the puppy.”

Stefan Hug, left, pictured with driver instructor Kevin Timmins and the rescued puppy (Stefan Hug)

Mr Timmins praised trainee Mr Hug for his composure throughout the incident.

“Stefan alerted me that he’d seen a puppy running next to the front of the train. He immediately put it into the correct braking procedure to bring the train to a stand,” said Mr Timmins.

“It was really good to see Stefan do those procedures correctly, and I’m really proud of him.”

Mr Timmins hopes that the incident serves as a reminder to dog owners to keep their pets safe on railway platforms.

“It just reinforces the point of making sure if people have dogs on the platforms, they should be on the leash all the time and to keep pets near to you,” he said.

“It’s so easy for dogs to run off and run on the rails and it’s very hard to get them back.

“It does put a lot of people in danger and it’s a big operation to get them off the tracks.

“Hopefully, this is a good wake-up call to keep all of your animals close to you on leashes whilst you’re on railway property.”

