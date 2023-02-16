Anti-monarchy protesters voice disapproval as King visits Milton Keynes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anti-monarchy protesters voice disapproval as King visits Milton Keynes

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 5:14 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 6:37 pm
Protesters await the arrival of the King (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The King faced anti-monarchy protesters during a visit celebrating Milton Keynes being awarded city status but chants of “God save the King” drowned out the demonstrators.

Charles had travelled alone to Milton Keynes after it was announced on Monday the Queen Consort had tested positive for Covid and he told one well-wisher “She’s getting better”.

Famed for its concrete cows and roundabouts, his visit marked Milton Keynes receiving its new status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When Charles first arrived at a city centre church to meet community representatives, he went on an impromptu walkabout shaking hands with some of around 300 people who lined crash barriers.

Royal visit to Milton Keynes
A protester, one of 20 anti-monarchists, shouted “why are you wasting money on a coronation Charles?” but some of the public began singing “God Save the King” which drowned out other comments.

After a few minutes he crossed to the other side of a public area, where the protesters had gathered holding “Not My King” signs, and carried on chatting and shaking hands a few feet from them before heading inside Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

Graham Smith from Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, was part of the protest and said it was aimed at raising awareness for a larger demonstration his organisation is planning for the coronation.

He added: “Everything has changed with the Queen gone and Charles on the throne.

“He hasn’t inherited the deference and sycophancy that was around the Queen, and we’ve just had a new head of state without anybody being asked.”

MK, as Milton Keynes is known to locals, has become home to thousands of businesses since the site was developed more than 50 years ago and is used as a model for cities around the world.

A sign for Milton Keynes before construction started (Archive/PA)
On January 23 1967, then housing minister Anthony Greenwood granted permission to transform 8,850 hectares of farmland and undeveloped villages into a town of around 300,000 people, part of the third and final phase of the government’s plans to relocate populations following the Second World War.

In a speech Charles said about Milton Keynes: “It is a name, as we know, that evokes the memory not only of one of our greatest poets, but also of one of our greatest economists.

“It is that fine combination of lyricism and practical realism which marks out Milton Keynes today.

“That 25% of its urban area is covered in parkland and woodland, that there are over 22 million trees and shrubs across its urban spaces, that it is home to innovation through the Open University, all distinguish this new city as something special in its own right, that we can celebrate with its inhabitants at this moment in its history.”

During his visit to the church the King toured stands manned by organisations representing many aspects of Milton Keynes life, from the arts and religion to the natural world, young people and business.

Royal visit to Milton Keynes
He stopped at a display by The Parks Trust, a charity which manages Milton Keynes’ green spaces, and asked if they had enough members and when someone joked whether he would like to volunteer, Charles quipped: “I’m a bit busy with other things.”

The King went on a brief walkabout when he left, and a troupe of Indian dancers reprised their performance delivered when Charles first arrived.

He stopped to talk to well-wisher Tazmin Farrington, who said afterwards she asked about Camilla’s health and Charles replied, “She’s getting better”.

Charles later met volunteers at a food bank in the suburbs of the city who were not expecting him.

They were only told he was visiting an hour before he arrived and the King laughed when he was told the identity of their VIP guest had been kept secret, saying “You didn’t know why?”

One of the themes of the King’s first Christmas address was the cost of living crisis and the broadcast featured footage of a food bank.

Louisa Hobbs, operations manager of MK Food Bank which supports more than 5,000 families across the city, showed Charles round and said his interest was clearly “genuine” after he explicitly requested to visit a food bank in Milton Keynes.

