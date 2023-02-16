Nurse accused of murdering babies breaks down as doctor gives evidence at trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurse accused of murdering babies breaks down as doctor gives evidence at trial

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 5:18 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 5:26 pm
Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nurse accused of multiple murders at a hospital neo-natal unit broke down in tears as a doctor began giving evidence at her trial.

Lucy Letby, 33, abruptly left her seat in the middle of the glass-panelled dock at Manchester Crown Court as the medic, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, confirmed his name.

She was visibly upset as she walked towards the exit door before she had a brief, hushed conversation with a woman dock officer.

Manchester Crown Court
Lucy Letby was appearing at Manchester Crown Court (Manchester Crown Court/PA)

Still appearing unsettled, she spoke with her solicitor through the glass panel before her barrister, Ben Myers KC, indicated to trial judge Mr Justice Goss that proceedings could continue.

The doctor, a registrar at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2016, continued his evidence screened from the public gallery and the defendant.

Letby listened on as she wiped away tears with a tissue and took a few sips of water.

The doctor told the court about his care of Child L, a twin boy born prematurely, who the Crown say the defendant attempted to murder by poisoning him with insulin.

He treated Child L in the early hours of April 10 2015 – the day after Letby is said to have attacked the baby.

The Countess of Chester Hospital
The doctor giving evidence was a registrar at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

The youngster’s blood sugar levels were decreasing during the night shift and were “lower than what I would have wanted”, he said.

Asked by prosecutor Philip Astbury why it was necessary to stop the levels falling, the doctor said: “Because low blood glucose levels in a baby can cause seizures.

“It’s damaging to a baby. If it falls to a much lower level, then it can cause liver damage and brain injury.”

Child L went on to make a full recovery, the court has heard, and was discharged the following month.

The infant’s twin brother, Child M, was released at the same time after he too recovered from a collapse on April 9 – said to have been caused by the defendant injecting air into his bloodstream or obstructing his airway.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Monday.

