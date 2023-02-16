Charles makes surprise visit to food bank during day in Milton Keynes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles makes surprise visit to food bank during day in Milton Keynes

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 6:26 pm
The King during a visit to the Milton Keynes food bank (Molly Darlington/PA Wire)
The King during a visit to the Milton Keynes food bank (Molly Darlington/PA Wire)

The King surprised volunteers and users at a food bank in Milton Keynes with an unexpected visit on Thursday afternoon.

They were only told an hour before he arrived after commemorating Milton Keynes’s new status as a city, which was awarded during last year’s Platinum Jubilee.

Charles was amused when he found out the identity of their VIP guest had been kept secret, laughing “You didn’t know why?”

The King was introduced to volunteers, users and supporters of the MK Food Bank, which supports more than 5,000 families across the city.

Louisa Hobbs, the food bank’s operations manager, showed him round and said his interest was clearly genuine after he requested to visit a food bank in the city.

She told the PA news agency: “Some people had definitely put two and two together but others were absolutely shocked and came up to me afterwards going, ‘What?’. I think everybody was absolutely thrilled.

King visits Milton Keynes
The King speaks with volunteers during a visit to the Milton Keynes food bank (Molly Darlington/PA Wire)

“He was genuinely interested, so friendly, so interested in every single person, what they do, who they are and where they come from. It was a really human touch.

“I think the volunteers will remember this day for the rest of their lives.”

When introduced to Charles, Rose Mepham, a 72-year-old volunteer, told him, “I’d love to curtsey but I’ve just had a new knee”, to which the King replied, “No, don’t even think about it.”

She said she was “starstruck” to have met him and it was “weird” how normal he was to speak to.

“How many times in your life do you get in your life to meet the King,” she told the PA news agency.

“It was absolutely brilliant, so normal and that’s a bit weird isn’t it? He is an absolutely lovely man.

“He made sure that he shook every single person’s hand in this room and that’s important.

“It shows just what he is going to do for our country.”

As he spoke to local supermarket bosses who support the food bank, Charles called out and requested that Charlotte Hill, chief executive of the Felix Project, join the conversation.

The charity, which distributes surplus supermarket food to stop it going to waste, recently received a donation of 800 fridges and freezers from the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund.

Ms Hill told PA: “The King called me over to speak to the supermarkets here today to make sure they understood the investment in the blast freezers we have.

Royal visit to Milton Keynes
Charles requested a visit to a food bank as part of his day in Milton Keynes (Molly Darlington/PA Wire)

“It should be able to help us access even more food from the supermarkets.

“That’s our commitment at the Felix Project – to make sure no good food is wasted and no one goes hungry.”

She added: “It is a great privilege that he is so engaged and interested in this agenda and I’m always so impressed with his great knowledge.

“It is always brilliant to talk to him about it because he has such genuine passion for the work we do.”

The food bank, which was founded in 2004, handed out 26,000 food parcels last year, a 40% increase on 2021.

The cost-of-living crisis has seen demand soar but donations fall by a third.

It operates from an industrial estate and distributes food at 10 centres in the city and also via a mobile top-up van.

The van allows food bank users to purchase additional food and household essentials at lower prices.

Individuals living alone pay £2 for a maximum of 10 items for £2 and couples and families pay £4 for a maximum of 20 items.

