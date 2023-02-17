Police driver under criminal investigation following death of pedestrian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police officer is under criminal investigation following the death of a carer who was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve.

Rachael Moore, 22, died after she was struck by the Merseyside Police vehicle in the Kensington area of Liverpool, just after 8pm on December 24.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a police constable had been informed they were under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver had also been served a notice advising they were being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving, the spokesman said.

The police watchdog launched an investigation into the collision, on Sheil Road, following a mandatory referral from the force.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “Rachael lost her life in the most tragic circumstances just a day before Christmas. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those affected by her death.

“Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with Rachael’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”